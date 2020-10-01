Mitchell wins fifth straight WTC Volleyball Tournament title

Mitchell was up by one at 24-23 when a kill attempt by Loomis-Goltl went out to give the Tigers the second set win.

The third set didn’t disappoint either. Bridgeport again kept it close. The Tigers were up 23-19 when Mitchell blocked a kill attempt by Loomis-Goltl. On the next serve, Loomis-Goltl kill went out to give Mitchell the 25-19 win.

Jenkins said Mitchell knew they had to keep up the energy that they played with in the second set.

“Our energy was insane. We were out there screaming our heads off and fighting as hard as we could. We were scrappy, and we were hitting the floor. It was just a really good set,” she said.

Jenkins said their motivation was to give the Tigers their fifth straight conference tournament championship.

“It was something that we wanted to keep going. We were doing well against everybody else this year, so we came into this really confident that we were going to be champs,” she said.

Mitchell is looking forward to the district tournament.

“I know that we’re out here fighting and we’re scrappy,” she said. “We know we’re going to come out here in the next few weeks and really rack up those power points and rack up those Ws.”