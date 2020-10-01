Mitchell wins fifth straight WTC Volleyball Tournament title

BRIDGEPORT — Another year, same results. Mitchell won its fifth straight Western Trails Conference Volleyball championship on Thursday, Oct. 1.
This year, Bridgeport put up a good fight to come back and take the first set 25-23.
Mitchell senior Josie Jenkins said the Tigers didn’t really get nervous after losing the first set.
“We knew we needed to bust our butts, get our energy up and just keep rolling. It was a good first set, but we definitely needed to push to get (the win),” she said.
The second set was just as thrilling. Mitchell rattled off four straight points before Bridgeport put a point.
Down 5-1, Bridgeport scored five straight points to take the lead at 6-5. The score was tied twice at 6-6 and 7-7, but Mitchell fought back for a 11-7 lead.
The Tigers wouldn’t surrender the lead again. Bridgeport looked like they would stop Mitchell’s WTC winning streak. The Bulldogs made a run toward the end of the set. With Mitchell leading 21-17, Bridgeport scored three quick points to cut the lead to one at 21-20.
The Tigers increased their lead to 24-20, but the scrappy Bulldogs kept fighting. A Ruthie Loomis-Goltl kill cut the lead to 24-21, Two hitting errors gave Bridgeport two quick points to come within one point from tying the set.
Mitchell was up by one at 24-23 when a kill attempt by Loomis-Goltl went out to give the Tigers the second set win.
The third set didn’t disappoint either. Bridgeport again kept it close. The Tigers were up 23-19 when Mitchell blocked a kill attempt by Loomis-Goltl. On the next serve, Loomis-Goltl kill went out to give Mitchell the 25-19 win.
Jenkins said Mitchell knew they had to keep up the energy that they played with in the second set.
“Our energy was insane. We were out there screaming our heads off and fighting as hard as we could. We were scrappy, and we were hitting the floor. It was just a really good set,” she said.
Jenkins said their motivation was to give the Tigers their fifth straight conference tournament championship.
“It was something that we wanted to keep going. We were doing well against everybody else this year, so we came into this really confident that we were going to be champs,” she said.
Mitchell is looking forward to the district tournament.
“I know that we’re out here fighting and we’re scrappy,” she said. “We know we’re going to come out here in the next few weeks and really rack up those power points and rack up those Ws.”
Jenkins led Mitchell with 10 kills, and Jayden Kanno added three ace serves. Penn had five kills and an ace, and Caani Banks tallied seven kills.
Bridgeport was led by Loomis-Goltl’s 14 kills, and Natalie Keenan-Vergil added five kills and three aces. Karlie Deaver racked up three aces and three kills for the Bulldogs.
To get to the championship match, Mitchell had to play the winner of Morrill and Bayard’s first round match. Bayard took a three-set win 25-21, 21-25 and 25-22.
In a match of Tigers, Mitchell took a 25-22, 24-26, 25-15 win to earn a spot in the title match.
Bridgeport earned a first-round 25-7, 25-20 win over Kimball. In the second round, Bridgeport swept Gordon-Rushville 25-16, 25-18 to move on the title game.
In the consolation bracket, Gordon-Rushville won 25-14, 25-18 to end the tournament in third place.
