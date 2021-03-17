Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo pays tribute to mom at college signing

Despite not having been able to compete last year because of the pandemic, Aguallo said he has big dreams for the season.

“This year, I’m coming back and have high aspirations, dreams and goals to hit this year before I go compete at the collegiate level,” he said.

Aguallo said he thought he would eventually have to choose just one sport to pursue in college.

“When I was little I thought about the possibility of playing one sport in college,” he said. “The fact that I get to do two sports I absolutely love, it’s just a dream come true. Being able to get an education for free means everything to me.”

“When I went to visit, Coach Riley Northrup and Coach Jay Long were really welcoming. They knew the situation going on at home. They said they were there and were like, ‘You’ve got our numbers if you need to talk about anything.’ They were just down to earth guys. Up there, it just felt like a family. The team is really close to each other,” he said. “Staying close to home with everything going on was a big (reason for choosing CSC). I couldn’t pass it up.”

The fact that CSC’s opponents are nearby also helped make the decision.