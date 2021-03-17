Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo pays tribute to mom at college signing

Rylan Aguallo turned an occasion that could have centered on the Mitchell senior into a tribute to his mother Wednesday. Aguallo paid tribute to his mother, who has been hospitalized for months, as he signed a letter of intent to compete in football and track and field at Chadron State College.
Wednesday also marked his mother Amie’s birthday. She couldn’t be here to celebrate with them, as she has been in the hospital in Colorado since Jan. 22 as she battles COVID-19.
Aguallo kicked off the ceremony with a special request — for all of those in attendance to sing Happy Birthday to his mom who was connected over FaceTime.
Aguallo had a special message for his mom, who is on a ventilator, before the signing commenced.
“We really hope and believe she can hear us,” he said. “... I love you. Keep on fighting. Today’s our day. We’ve always dreamed of this day coming. Me going on to play college athletics, football or track and field. In fact, I get to do both. It’s truly a blessing. I can’t wait to have you by my side soon. Enjoy the show, mom.”
Aguallo is a gifted two-sport athlete having finished second in the state with 1,945 yards rushing. Having played fewer games, Aguallo led the state with 194.5 per game while scoring 23 touchdowns. In track and field, Aguallo competes in sprints and long jump.
Despite not having been able to compete last year because of the pandemic, Aguallo said he has big dreams for the season.
“This year, I’m coming back and have high aspirations, dreams and goals to hit this year before I go compete at the collegiate level,” he said.
Aguallo said he thought he would eventually have to choose just one sport to pursue in college.
“When I was little I thought about the possibility of playing one sport in college,” he said. “The fact that I get to do two sports I absolutely love, it’s just a dream come true. Being able to get an education for free means everything to me.”
“When I went to visit, Coach Riley Northrup and Coach Jay Long were really welcoming. They knew the situation going on at home. They said they were there and were like, ‘You’ve got our numbers if you need to talk about anything.’ They were just down to earth guys. Up there, it just felt like a family. The team is really close to each other,” he said. “Staying close to home with everything going on was a big (reason for choosing CSC). I couldn’t pass it up.”
The fact that CSC’s opponents are nearby also helped make the decision.
“It’s a big blessing. Chadron State is in the RMAC. All of their opponents are within a decent vicinity. That makes it easy for my family to come support me. Having that support group is really helpful,” he said.
Aguallo said it was the family aspect really helped seal the deal for him. It was his sports family at Mitchell High School who have been there as his mom has been battling COVID-19.
“When it happened I had a game that day. I had to be in Colorado for a week or so,” he said. “When I came back they (my teammates) were there and the coaches were there. Even though it was basketball season, my football teammates and the wrestlers were there and they had my back. A lot of them were close to my mom, and still are with my mom. It was a bond I didn’t really know I had until everything happened.”
Aguallo, who plans on majoring in business finance, said education is as important to him as being able to compete in either sport.
“Big picture-wise for me, education is the most important part. With everything going on at home really made me determined to succeed and prove that even with struggles that life throws at you, that you can overcome it.”