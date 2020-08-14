Moo mows down Pioneers 10-3

The Fremont Moo clinched the Clark Division title as they rolled to a 10-3 win over the Pioneers on Friday.
The Moo got their offense going early as Cooper Morrison put up the first run for the Moo on a dropped third strike to put Fremont up 1-0.
Fremont’s Nick Emanuel was walked with the bases loaded to push Ronnie McBride across home plate to take the 2-0 lead.
Another walk scored Jack Simonsen, and Hayden Klemenock scored on a fielder’s choice for the 4-0 lead.
McBride scored on a wild pitch in the second inning for the Moo, and hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give Fremont the 9-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Cameron Skinner and Blaine Ray scored on an error by the Moo to cut the lead to 9-2.
Fremont added an insurace run in the fifth inning with Jett Weber scoring a run on a Simonsen single.
Cody Kehl drove in Gabe Huante in the seventh inning to close out the game at 10-3.
Brody Sintek earned the win for Fremont pitching seven innings and striking out five while allowing seven hits and three runs.
Harold Baez took the loss for the Pioneers tossing 5.1 innings. Baez stuck out five Moo batters and gave up four hits. Paul Panduro pitched 1.2 innings with two strikouts, and Carson Angeroch struck out two in one inning of work.
The Moo were led by McBride on offense with three RBIs on three hits in five at-bats.
Kehl paced the Pioneers with an RBI and going 3-for-4 from the plate.
The Pioneers take on Fremont at 12:05 p.m. today, before playing their last home game on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.