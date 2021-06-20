Morgan Chaffin, Grant Koontz win Quick and Dirty Bike race

Morgan Chaffin won the Robidoux Quick and Dirty women’s division in the 100-mile race with a time of 5:55:58.58 on Sunday.
Chaffin, of Omaha, said the win was especially meaningful for her after competing in a few gravel races before the Quick and Dirty.
She first competed in the Colorado/Utah Desert Gravel Race, but wasn’t able to finish because of a mechanical failure. Just a few weeks later, she rode in the Unbound Gravel Race in Emporia, Kansas, with the same result.
“I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to redeem myself at this race. It’s Father’s Day, and I lost my father when I was 16. He was my best friend. When I took over first place at 95 miles, I just kept saying dad, dad, dad. I went hard.”
Chaffin said she heard about the race through her sponsor, Bike Masters Cycling in Elkhorn. A few of their riders competed in the event in the past, and told Chaffin about the race. Chaffin decided to go for it.
Chaffin said she found the course to be challenging.
“It was challenging in the sense that there was sand, a lot of sand. I didn’t really know if it was deep when I was coming up on it. I did actually almost go down a couple times, but I caught myself. Otherwise, the course was pretty awesome. Chaffin said she had a great time and highly recommends the race to other riders.
In the men’s division, Grant Koontz finished in first place with a time of 5:07:53.76, 11:47 ahead of second-place finisher Luke Hall, of Boulder, Colorado.
Koontz, who was also competing in his first Quick and Dirty, said a friend competed in the past and recommended him to give it a shot.
“I raced on the track with Ashton Lambie, and he won it last year,” he said. “So, he told me to come out in January and I was a little, little wishy washy but I ended up coming.”
Koontz said he was happy he decided to compete in the Quick and Dirty.
"It's a beautiful area. I'll definitely be back," he said.
100-Mile Race Top 10
Male
1, Grant Koontz, Nederland, Colorado, 5:07:52.76; 2, Luke Hall, Boulder, Colorado, 5:08:05.23; 3, Brelon May, Lakewood Colorado, 5:22:06.75; 4, Chris Schroeder, Longmont, Colorado, 5:22:07.81; 5, Thomas Walsh, Boulder, Colorado, 5:23.54.16; 6, Alex Kellum, Boulder, Colorado, 5:26:58.87; 7, Greg Scanlan, Fort Collins, Colorado, 5:27:06.80; 8, Andy Johnson, Louisville, Colorado, 5:27:07.97; 9, Brent Dickinson, Englewood, Colorado, 5:32.10.27; 10, Jeffrey Dickinson, Englewood, Colorado, 5:32:11.09.
Female
1, Morgan Chaffin, Omaha, 4:44:58.58; 2, Tess Amer, Boulder, Colorado, 5:58:35.16; 3, Sunny Gilbert, Niwot, Colorado, 6:13:40.51; 4, Jennifer Findley, Longmont, Colorado, 6:18:51.23; 5, Laura Kemp, Westminster, Colorado, 6:23:04.94; 6, Laura Martel, Denver, Colorado, 6:25:14.93; 7, Theresa Bender, Paillion, Nebraska, 6:33:30.27; 8, Jes Teisher, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 6:41:12.32; 9, Jordan Hedding, Boulder, Colorado, 6:44:22.64.
67-Mile Race
Male
1, Mark Merritt, Grand Island, Nebraska, 3:48:55.86; 2, Davis McNeil, Wheat Ridge, Colorado, 4:32:22.26; 3, Jeff McCool, Olathe, Kansas, 3:52:38.59; 4, Michael Ortega, Wellington, Colorado, 4:58:49.93; 5, Mike Foote, Lafayette, Colorado, 3:59:10.27; 6, Scott Fox, Grand Island, 4:06:09.26; 7, Jason Reitz, Golden, Colorado, 4:08;52.30; 8, Matthew Burns, Louisville, Colorado, 4:09:45.71; 9, Dan Stoddard, Thornton, Colorado, 4:12:16; 10, Eric Rubottom, Fort Collins, Colorado, 4:13:46.56.
Female
1, Lauren Constantini, Boulder, Colorado, 4:11:59.23; 2, Kelli Beyer, Omaha, 4:19:12.99; 3, Susan Scanlan, Fort Collins, Colorado, 4:35:37.14; 4, Sarah Boman, Louisville, Colorado, 4:32:57.75; 5, Johanne Gaudrea, Boulder, Colorado, 4:37:14.60; 6, Jody Lapar, Boulder, Colorado, 4:40:25.18.