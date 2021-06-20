Morgan Chaffin, Grant Koontz win Quick and Dirty Bike race

Morgan Chaffin won the Robidoux Quick and Dirty women’s division in the 100-mile race with a time of 5:55:58.58 on Sunday.

Chaffin, of Omaha, said the win was especially meaningful for her after competing in a few gravel races before the Quick and Dirty.

She first competed in the Colorado/Utah Desert Gravel Race, but wasn’t able to finish because of a mechanical failure. Just a few weeks later, she rode in the Unbound Gravel Race in Emporia, Kansas, with the same result.

“I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to redeem myself at this race. It’s Father’s Day, and I lost my father when I was 16. He was my best friend. When I took over first place at 95 miles, I just kept saying dad, dad, dad. I went hard.”

Chaffin said she heard about the race through her sponsor, Bike Masters Cycling in Elkhorn. A few of their riders competed in the event in the past, and told Chaffin about the race. Chaffin decided to go for it.

Chaffin said she found the course to be challenging.