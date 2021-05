Morrill boys, Crawford girls claim team titles at Panhandle Athletic Conference Invite

MORRILL — The Morrill boys ran away with the team title while the Crawford girls edged Sioux County at the Panhandle Athletic Conference Track and Field Invite on Friday.

The Morrill boys finished with 172 team points claiming gold in 10 events while Hemingford had 94 points for second place.

Isaiah Guerue helped pace the Lions with a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 136-feet, 4-inches, and a second-place throw of 42 feet in the shot put.

Morrill’s Michael Morgan took first in the shot put with a toss of 42-5.

Luke Ott captured two golds for the Lions. Ott won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:47.14 and the 3,200 in 11:43.32.

Caden Lewis took the win in the 100 with a time of 11.87 over Lions teammate Mark Bartlett.

Morrill also won gold in the 4x400. Morgan, Quincy Carter, Guerue and Conrad Seier ran the course in 5:03.44.

In the girls bracket, Crawford claimed first with 130 points, just ahead of Sioux County’s 113.

Jillian Brennan won the 400 and 800 for the Rams with times of 1:01.06, and 2:37.62.