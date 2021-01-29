MORRILL — Two big quarters helped the Morrill boys run past Crawford 52-34

Morrill’s big men Isaiah Guerue and Gavin Dunkel scored 6 points each and Kolten McMackin buried a 3-pointer as Morrill ran out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter.

Crawford’s Ty Brady scored six points in the second, and Hayes Frahm and Levi Van Beek hit 3-pointers to get the Rams back into the game. Crawford cut Morrill’s lead to 256-19 going into the locker room at the half.

Morrill’s Jackson Margheim found his groove in the third scoring 8 points including two treys to give Morrill a commanding 45-25 lead going into the fourth.

Morrill cruised to the win putting up 7 fourth-quarter points including 4 by McMackin.

Morrill coach Terry Lofink said he was pleased with his team’s two big quarters in the game.

“I loved our start of both halves,” he said. “But, man you got to give all the credit to Coach (Rick)( Barry and them Crawford boys. They played their tails off. I like the way we’re playing but consistency is a big thing right now. When we’re good, we are good. (We have a) big 2 weeks (coming up) for us.”