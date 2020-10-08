Morrill comes back to down Kimball in five sets

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions battled back to earn a 3-2 win over Kimball on Thursday.
Kimball won the first set 25-21 after Morrill had a late rally. Morrill rallied again in the second, this time pulling out the 25-21 win.
Kimball again pulled out another nailbiter in the third set 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead over the Lions.
Morrill coach Sarah Walker said her team didn’t hang its head after Kimball won the third set.
“We talk about mental toughness all the time,” she said. “I felt like they were like, ‘Let’s dig deep and do it, and they did get it done.”
Morrill came out and took the fourth set 25-23 after trailing much of the set.
Kimball coach Jeri Ferguson said her team played well, but just didn’t finish as strong as they could have. The Longhorns body language changed in the fifth set.
“I don’t think it was so much that we got tired, it’s that we’re working on a confidence issue,” she said. “We’ve had a few years of losing, so when we get in close games, we doubt ourselves a little bit, but we’re working on it.”
In the fifth set, Morrill put up four quick points with Ilycia Guerue serving and took control for a 15-8 win.
“I think the momentum from winning that fourth set just carried us into the fifth set,” Walker said. “It like, ‘OK, we got this,’ and they got that surge to go. I felt like we were finally playing our game, and not anybody else’s game.”
Ferguson said she was proud of her team’s performance.
“That was one of the best games they played this season,” she said. “I can see improvement and that’s all you can ask is kids coming, working hard and improving. It’s a life lesson. They’re going to face hard challenges outside of volley all, but is just volleyball. I want us to win but there’s a lot of lessons to learn. I’m really proud of them.”
Ferguson said she was especially proud of how the team never gave up.
“Our body language changed a little bit, especially when we got down a few points. They kept fighting and had some good rallies,” she said.
