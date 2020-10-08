Morrill comes back to down Kimball in five sets

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions battled back to earn a 3-2 win over Kimball on Thursday.

Kimball won the first set 25-21 after Morrill had a late rally. Morrill rallied again in the second, this time pulling out the 25-21 win.

Kimball again pulled out another nailbiter in the third set 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead over the Lions.

Morrill coach Sarah Walker said her team didn’t hang its head after Kimball won the third set.

“We talk about mental toughness all the time,” she said. “I felt like they were like, ‘Let’s dig deep and do it, and they did get it done.”

Morrill came out and took the fourth set 25-23 after trailing much of the set.

Kimball coach Jeri Ferguson said her team played well, but just didn’t finish as strong as they could have. The Longhorns body language changed in the fifth set.

“I don’t think it was so much that we got tired, it’s that we’re working on a confidence issue,” she said. “We’ve had a few years of losing, so when we get in close games, we doubt ourselves a little bit, but we’re working on it.”