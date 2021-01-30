Morrill girls pick up another close win downing Sioux County 42-40

HARRISON — In consecutive nights, the Morrill girls basketball team pulled out a close win with a 42-40 victory over Sioux County on Saturday.

Morrill started off quickly putting up 13 points in the first quarter.

The Lions had a four point advantage going into the second. Morrill again scored 13 points while Sioux County found its rhythm on offense scoring 12 points.

Morrill went into halftime with a 26-21 lead.

Sioux County closed the gap in the third outscoring Morrill 10-6 as they went into the final frame down 32-31.

Morrill executed down the stretch taking a 42-40 win.

Morrill coach Josh Guerue said he is proud of the way his team has pulled out close wins in consecutive nights.

“We had another nailbiter tonight with Sioux County. I was really happy with the way the girls were able to take all the emotion out of the game and just play basketball,” he said. “We knew that last night and tonight they were going to be playing hard and we were going to get their very best.”

Guerue said his team had its up and downs in the game.