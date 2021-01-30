Morrill girls pick up another close win downing Sioux County 42-40

HARRISON — In consecutive nights, the Morrill girls basketball team pulled out a close win with a 42-40 victory over Sioux County on Saturday.
Morrill started off quickly putting up 13 points in the first quarter.
The Lions had a four point advantage going into the second. Morrill again scored 13 points while Sioux County found its rhythm on offense scoring 12 points.
Morrill went into halftime with a 26-21 lead.
Sioux County closed the gap in the third outscoring Morrill 10-6 as they went into the final frame down 32-31.
Morrill executed down the stretch taking a 42-40 win.
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said he is proud of the way his team has pulled out close wins in consecutive nights.
“We had another nailbiter tonight with Sioux County. I was really happy with the way the girls were able to take all the emotion out of the game and just play basketball,” he said. “We knew that last night and tonight they were going to be playing hard and we were going to get their very best.”
Guerue said his team had its up and downs in the game.
“We had some struggles at times and got into some foul trouble which gave some big minutes to some other girls,” he said. “They really played well off the bench tonight. I thought Paityn Homan had an incredible night on the defensive side of the ball and gave us a little spark when we needed it. We are a senior heavy team this year and their years of hard work paid off the past couple of nights with handling adversity during the game and making great decisions in big moments.”
Guerue said the close wins will only help his team as he season progresses.
“Tonight helps give us some more momentum going into the WTC tournament next week,” he said. “That conference tournament will be a monster and we are extremely excited to play in that.”
Morrill 13 13 6 10 — 42
Sioux County 9 12 10 9 — 40
Morrill: Steiner 2, Homan 2, Mendoza 5, Schaefer 16pts 9rebounds, Guerue 17pts 12rebounds.
Sioux County: Klein 2, Krein 3, Edmunds 3, Juhnke 4, Rempp 12, Klein 16.