Morrill girls rally for 40-37 win over Crawford

Schaefer buried a long jumper with 1:14 to play to pull Morrill within two at 37-35.

On Crawford’s ensuing possession, Guerue got the steal and bucket to tie the game.

Morrill sent Barry to the free throw line with 43.3 to play. Morrill coach Josh Guerue called a timeout after Berry missed the first toss from the charity stripe.

Morrill’s Mendoza grabbed the rebound on Barry’s second missed free throw and Schaefer scored to give Morrill the 39-37 lead with 31.3 to play.

Schaefer went to the free throw line with 21.7 left in the game, missing the front end of a 1-and-1. After the Rams grabbed the board, Guerue got another steal, her 12th of the game. Mendoza was fouled with 5.3 seconds to go. Mendoza put Morrill back up three 40-37 making one of two free throws to ice the win.

Schaefer scored 19 and Guerue added 10 to lead the Lions. Barry was the only Crawford player in double figures scoring 11 points in the loss.

Josh Guerue said the game came down to his team executing with the game on the line.