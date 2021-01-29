Morrill girls rally for 40-37 win over Crawford

MORRILL — The Morrill girls basketball overcame a slow start to edge Crawford 40-37 on Friday.
Crawford got off to a fast start. Natalie Barry scored4 points and Carly Lemmon canned a 3-pointer to give the Rams an early 11-3 lead.
Morrill’s three first quarter points came off of a free throw by Libbie Schaefer and a bucket in the paint by Ilycia Guerue.
Crawford slowed in the second scoring six points, while Morrill scored 7 as the Lions went into halftime with a 17-10 deficit.
Madison Mendoza buried two jumpers from outside the arch in the third as Morrill continued to ramp up its offense. Guerue and Schaefer each added 3 points and the Lions put up 12 points in the quarter. Crawford, though, still led 23-22 after three.
The Rams again found its offense in the final frame behind five points from Barry and another trey by Lemmon.
Morrill scored 12 points in a frantic 3:15 seconds at the end of the game to get the win.
With 3:3 to play, Guerue connected from downtown to cut the Crawford lead to 33-31. Jaiden Seiner nailed a pair of free throws to tie the game at 33-33 with 2:42 to go.
Barry hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Dyer made one of two from the charity stripe to give the Rams its last lead at 37-33.
Schaefer buried a long jumper with 1:14 to play to pull Morrill within two at 37-35.
On Crawford’s ensuing possession, Guerue got the steal and bucket to tie the game.
Morrill sent Barry to the free throw line with 43.3 to play. Morrill coach Josh Guerue called a timeout after Berry missed the first toss from the charity stripe.
Morrill’s Mendoza grabbed the rebound on Barry’s second missed free throw and Schaefer scored to give Morrill the 39-37 lead with 31.3 to play.
Schaefer went to the free throw line with 21.7 left in the game, missing the front end of a 1-and-1. After the Rams grabbed the board, Guerue got another steal, her 12th of the game. Mendoza was fouled with 5.3 seconds to go. Mendoza put Morrill back up three 40-37 making one of two free throws to ice the win.
Schaefer scored 19 and Guerue added 10 to lead the Lions. Barry was the only Crawford player in double figures scoring 11 points in the loss.
Josh Guerue said the game came down to his team executing with the game on the line.
“You know you have those nights where you just can’t find the rim. We couldn’t find the bottom of the rim for the whole first half. That can that can mess with your mind as a team,” he said.
The Lions never hung their heads no matter how far they were down, Josh Guerue said.
“Credit to the girls, they just came out focused and just stayed the course and stayed disciplined,” he said. “They didn’t panic too much, and just executed down the stretch. Some of the stuff that they executed down the stretch was just beautiful and it just shows their experience. Those girls just believe they can do anything.”
Morrill travels to Sioux County today. Crawford is next in action on Feb. 5 at Cody-Kilgore.
Crawford 11 6 6 14 — 37
Morrill 3 7 12 18 — 40
Crawford
Kylah Vogel 6, Natalie Barry 11, Carly Lemmon 8, Skylar Summers 4, Jasmine Dyer 8.
Morrill
Libbie Schaefer 19, Madison Mendoza 7, Brooke Hopkins 2, Jaiden Steiner 2, Ilycia Guerue 10.