Morrill’s Brown, McMacken going to state

McCOOK — One Stroke. That’s all that stood between Morrill and Paxton for third place in the Class D5 District tournament on Monday, May 17.

Paxton edged Morrill 410 to 409.

The Lions’ Brody Brown and Kolten McMaken did make it into the Class D state tournament field.

Brown finished seventh after carding a 93. McMacken shot a 96, and ended in a tie for 10th place with Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster.

Hyannis claimed second and third place in the individual top 10. Jhet Holthus fired an 82 and Liam Kostman had an 87 to lead Hyannis.

Hyannis ran away with the team title with a score of 379, 18 strokes ahead of Creek Valley. Creek Valley shot a combined 397.

Mullen’s Brendon Walker finished on top of the leaderboard after shooting a 74. Creek Valley’s Nolan Ortgies fired an 88 to claim fourth place.

Nolan Burrell, of Dundy County-Stratton, finished fifth place with a 90. Paxton’s Dane Storer finished a stroke back at 91.

Wallace’s Hadley Sayer took eighth place. Sayer shot a 93.

Dundy County-Stratton’s Cheve Lutz had a 95, which was good enough for ninth.