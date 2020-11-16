Morrill’s Guerue signs with University of Jamestown

Ilycia Guerue credits Kiley with helping to stoke her passion for basketball.

“Unfortunately, we never got to play against each other and I know she is watching me right now so I should say nice things,” she said. “I know we both are competitive a lot and I wish we could have grown up being able to play against each other, but with the age difference we weren’t able to do that.

“I remember being little and always being at the games. Of course, I would always run around and sometimes I wouldn’t pay attention, but I definitely was around it, especially when I started managing. I was just around it all the time and she really opened my eyes of what I wanted to do and taught me so many things, too.”

This year, her senior year at Morrill, Guerue has some goals and that is to win some titles and try to get to the state tournament. She said the team is starting to bond together and that should be a positive.

“For our team, we are really starting to bond together, even at the start of this week, I could see the shift with each other, like the chemistry and I want to just keep building off that,” she said. “Last year we just were runner-up and I want to be able to finish first this year. I think that is possible. At the end of the day, everything we do I want to make it to Lincoln. I really hope that all the time we are putting in now, it pays off in the end.”

