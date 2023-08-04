MITCHELL — Jaydin Gartner played football during his time at Sidney High School and also had a basketball offer at Western Nebraska Community College.

He eventually turned down the latter, as both sports took a back seat to his dirt bike.

“It’s why I didn’t do track (in high school),” Gartner said. “I was riding.”

The 23-year-old competed in the 450 cc class on Thursday night during the Platte Valley Dirt Riders motocross event at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

Individuals, ranging from youth to veteran riders, took part in 16 different classes. The field also included a mother and son combo, Tayler and Hudson Kaufman, from Gering.

The racers maneuvered around the turns and over the jumps on the arena track that was constructed in an overnight project. Heavy rains led to the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds being postponed the night before.

“It was just soup,” Platte Valley Dirt Riders board member Peter Meyer said of the arena conditions. “The first couple hours were spent just pushing mud off the track.”

Meyer said fellow board members and some “good moto-dads” began the process of building the dirt course around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and the work lasted until about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We had three hay loaders and three skidsters running,” Meyer said. “It looked like disorganized chaos at times. Everybody was running around and doing stuff and it turned out beautiful. We had a plan of how we wanted it to look and everyone attacked (the work).”

Competitors raced in preliminaries during Thursday event, and the main show was a timed event. The majority of the races were 10-minutes long with riders attempting to get in as many laps as they could. The time was dropped to seven minutes for the youth events.

“It is about putting on a show,” Meyer said. “Having riders get some big air off the jumps and getting the crowd going. It is about racing for fun more than (American Motorcross Association) points.”

Gartner began riding when he was 3 and was racing the next year. He took some time away from the sport but returned to it after a three-year absence.

“I missed it,” Gartner said. “When I was little, I was kind of intimidated by it.”

He competes in about 14 main events a season, with some smaller events during the summer that he can get to. Just a few weeks ago, he won $800 in an event in the Red Willow County Fair in McCook.

He has had his share crashes over the years. But the most serious injury he has suffered — two blown out knees — came from what he initially felt was one of his most minor crashes.

“I hit a jump and the wind caught me,” Gartner said. “I landed sideways, stuck my legs out and (the knees) popped. I actually felt I came back stronger and faster (from the injury),”

Gartner, who runs a car detailing business, said he has had thoughts of turning pro in the past but has not pursued that avenue. He said he has slowed down a bit in the sport and often competes with his 50-year-old father, a former professional rider.

“I don’t have any huge goals now (in the sport),” Gartner said. “I’m kind of following my dad. We travel and do it for fun. A lot of it for me is just being around the moto-family. I just enjoy riding and being around the other people who (compete in the sport).”