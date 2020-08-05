Mullan pitches Pioneers past Big Sticks

Bradley Mullan went six strong innings, striking out 10 in helping the Western Nebraska Pioneers snap a 6-game losing skid with a 2-0 shutout win over the Badlands Big Sticks Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
The win was huge for a Pioneer team that was struggling offensively as well as allowing big innings by their opponents. Wednesday night, it was a complete team effort and it was a huge confidence win for the squad.
“I think this win was huge,” Mullan, a freshman pitcher at Gonzaga University, said. “We have been struggling with pitching and our bats and defense overall. I think it is a big momentum swing to try to even off the series. I think it was really big.”
The pitching staff was huge tonight, but the defense behind them made plays. Mullan went 6 1/3 innings in allowing just one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Mikito Barkman then came in and got the save with 2 2/3 innings of work with just two hits, one walk, while striking out five.
Mullan said the staff did great.
“I think we did great and Mikito did great at the end,” Mullan said. “There weren’t many pitches at the end and he just battled and put pressure on them and kept attacking. Key for us, when it is such a low scoring game, is walks kill us and he did a great job overall.”
Badlands also got two strong pitching performances as well. Mason Schwellenbach went six strong innings in allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out eight. Schwellenbach, however allowed two Pioneer runs to suffer the loss.
Western Nebraska’s offense started slow and didn’t manage a hit until the fifth inning. That was also the inning the Pioneers scored a run, which turned out it was the only run they needed to get the win.
The fifth was started by Blaine Ray earning a 4-pitch walk followed by Kal Albeghini earning a free pass after getting hit by pitch. Luis Alcantara then took the fitch and lined the pitch into the outfield for the first hit of the game for the Pioneers and scored Ray with the first run of the game.
Western Nebraska added another run in the sixth on two hits. Gabe Huante started the frame with a single. Then, with one out, Cody Kahl singled to put two runners on. Thomas Gavello earned a walk to load the bases followed by Trevor Mattson reaching base on a fielder’s choice that scored Huante with the second run of the game.
After that, Barkman came in and continued Mullan’s pitching success to help the Pioneers register their 14th of the season.
Both teams managed just three hits on the night, all singles.
Both teams will wrap p the four-game series Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Mullan said this is a good momentum boost heading into Thursday.
“It [Thursday’s game] will be huge just to even up things with them is huge mentally,” Mullan said.
Badlands 000 000 000 – 0 3 2
Pioneers 000 011 00x – 2 3 0
WP – Bradley Mullan; S – Mikito Barkman
