Nate Lashley joins Platte Valley Pro-Am field

The Platte Valley Pro-Am tees off today at 7 a.m. at the Scotts Bluff Country Club with a surprise, late entrant.

Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, added his name to the roster of professional golfers who will be taking part in the three-day event.

“We’ve got Nate Lashley back, which is neat to see,” Max Hadenfeldt, the director of golf at the country club, said. “I wasn’t expecting that. He gave me a call the other night, and we certainly welcomed him with open arms. I would expect him to be the favorite. Honestly, this is the deepest field we’ve ever had.”

Hadenfeldt said Lashley comes back to play the course often.

“He comes back here, if not every year, then every other year. He’s got a bunch of friends and family here still. He tries to take a week out every year to come back and see everybody and catch up. I think we saw him a little bit last year,” Hadenfeldt said.

If Lashley wins, it will be his second time doing so, Hadenfeldt said. He was part of the amateur team that won in 2004 when he was golfing for the University of Arizona.