Nate Lashley joins Platte Valley Pro-Am field

The Platte Valley Pro-Am tees off today at 7 a.m. at the Scotts Bluff Country Club with a surprise, late entrant.
Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, added his name to the roster of professional golfers who will be taking part in the three-day event.
“We’ve got Nate Lashley back, which is neat to see,” Max Hadenfeldt, the director of golf at the country club, said. “I wasn’t expecting that. He gave me a call the other night, and we certainly welcomed him with open arms. I would expect him to be the favorite. Honestly, this is the deepest field we’ve ever had.”
Hadenfeldt said Lashley comes back to play the course often.
“He comes back here, if not every year, then every other year. He’s got a bunch of friends and family here still. He tries to take a week out every year to come back and see everybody and catch up. I think we saw him a little bit last year,” Hadenfeldt said.
If Lashley wins, it will be his second time doing so, Hadenfeldt said. He was part of the amateur team that won in 2004 when he was golfing for the University of Arizona.
“He’s never won as a pro,” he said. “I don’t know if that was his motivation to come back. I would think now is as good a time as ever if he’s going to hoist the trophy. He’s still pretty familiar with the course. He knows the course just about as well as anybody.
“I’m excited to see how he fares. If he plays well, there is probably nobody that’s going to touch him.”
If he doesn’t play well, Hadenfeldt said there is a talented field of pros competing in the tournament. Local golfer Brock Ehler, who is the Scottsbluff High School girls golf coach, is competing in the tournament.
“(Ehler) is a good player. If he catches fire he will be right up there toward the lead,” he said.
Dakota Swires, of Bridgeport, will also tee of as a pro this year.
“I don’t much about him,” Hadenfeldt said. “Everyone that I’ve talked to says he has a really good swing, so I’m interested to see how he fares.”
Paul Mohr, the winner of last year’s pro-am, will not be defending his title this year due to other obligations. The Ideal Linen team will still be competing, though.
“They picked up a pretty good pro in the pro picker system, and I expect them to be up there (among the leaders).”
This year’s field features a record number of amateurs at 50 teams with 250 golfers competing to go along with 50 professional golfers.
“Last year, I thought we had maxed out at 48,” Hadenfeldt said. “I thought, ‘How in the heck are we going to fit any more players on the golf course at the same time,’ but we had the demand. We will just try it and see what happens.”
Hadenfeldt said the amateur field has lots of talented teams including Sam and Louie’s and 942 Memorial with Ehler as their pro.
The tournament will have two sessions — morning and afternoon. The morning tee times will go from 7 to 8:50 a.m. The afternoon session will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Lashley will tee off at 7 a.m. on hole number one with the Paul Reed Construction team of BJ Malm, Bryce Liptack, Adam Reed and Kevin Patterson.
Spectators will be allowed on the course during the tournament, but Hadenfeldt said they will need to maintain social distancing of 6 feet between them. They will also need to bring their own golf carts, because the country club doesn’t have enough to accommodate spectators.