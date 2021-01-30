Natrona County moves past Scottsbluff 80-70

The Scottsbluff and Natrona County girls basketball teams combined for 150 points in a game where the Fillies used a big second quarter to be able to get past the Bearcats 80-70 Saturday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.
Natrona County, who is ranked second in the state of Wyoming, showed a lot of offensive weapons in the win. But the Scottsbluff girls also showed plenty of grit in a game which they could have packed their bags, but didn’t and came back to make it a game in the fourth quarter.
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish was pleased with how his team played against a team that he said could win a Wyoming state title.
“I thought we did some nice things and made some adjustments in the second half,” Bollish said. “We put in some new stuff this week. We went to that 1-3-1 zone and put in a little different offense and I thought we did a really nice job with the offense early on and did a good job with the defense. But, hats off to Natrona County. They came out and hit shots despite being unorganized a little bit. I thought our defense worked; I thought they shot really well. A lot of times a great offense beats a really good defense, that is how it goes. We did a nice job of making adjustments in the second half and just kept grinding and competing the whole way. It would have been easy getting down by 23 or 24 there to say this one is over. But hats off to our kids and I am proud of them for fighting and grinding and believing that we have a chance no matter what.”
Bollish said playing teams of this caliber only helps his team in the long run.
“They are super talented, and they are No. 2 in Wyoming. They are going to have a great chance to win a state title this year and that is state caliber team for us,” he said. “If we want to be as good as we want to be, those are the games we need to play. That is the level we have to compete at. That is a great game for us. Doesn’t hurt us in power points, makes us better. I felt like we grew a lot this week. We are going to keep learning, keep improving, and play our best basketball at the end of the month.”
Natrona County was up by 25 points after the third period and what the Bearcat girls did in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Fillies 27-12 in the fourth. That is the making of a team that will compete with the eastern Nebraska teams when it comes state tournament time.
The Bearcats showed a lot against the Fillies, too. The first quarter was back and forth as Scottsbluff led early 6-4 on back-to-back Sabrina Harsh buckets. Natrona County would comeback with a 9-0 run to lead 13-0 on a steal by Emma Patik. The Fillies would lead 18-8 before the Bearcats made another run, cutting the lead to 21-19 on a 3-pointer by Izzy Wright. Natrona County’s Megan Hager would hit a trey at the end of the quarter to give the Fillies a 24-19 lead after one.
The second quarter is where the Fillies would start to separate from Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff cut the lead to three early on at 26-23, but Natrona County went on a 16-1 run to lead 42-24 and led at halftime 46-29.
Both teams traded buckets in the third period. Natrona County had a couple of runs where they made back-to-back buckets. The fillies outscored Scottsbluff 22-14 in the third to lead 68-43 after three periods.
The fourth quarter was a different story with the Bearcats revving up their offense and defensive intensity. Natrona County made the opening basket of the quarter for a 70-43 lead. After that, the game belonged to the Bearcats as they climbed back to cut the deficit to 15, 76-51, on a Izzy Wright 3-pointer with under two minutes to play.
A few plays later, Scottsbluff had the lead to 14 points on a Payton Burda trey and they kept grinding in making a run at the Fillies. Scottsbluff got the deficit to 10 points on a Wright bucket, but it was too late as the Fillies held off of frantic Scottsbluff fourth quarter rally for the win.
There were plenty of scoring in the contest. Scottsbluff had two players in double figures while Natrona County had four. The two teams also combined for 16 3-pointers in the game. Natrona County had nine treys, five of which came from the hot-hand of Megan Hager, who finished with 23 points to lead the Fillies.
Scottsbluff finished with seven 2-pointers. Wright and Burda each had three treys.
Scottsbluff was led in scoring by Sabrina Harsh, who finished with 26 points. Harsh had 10 points in the first half and 16 in the second half. Also hitting double digits for the Bearcats were Izzy Wright with 14 points. Burda finished with nine points while Avila tallied eight and Jamisyn Howard had seven.
Scottsbluff will be back in action next week when they travel to Alliance on Friday and then hit the road to face Sidney on Saturday.
Natrona County 24 22 22 12 — 80
Scottsbluff 19 10 14 27 — 70
NATRONA COUNTY
Katelynn Campbell 3, Megan Hager 23, Emily Manville 2, Ruby Salazar 6, Brooklyn Hytrek 15, Tamryn Blom 11, Emma Patik 20,
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariah Avila 8, Izzy Wright 14, Cali Wright 2, Paige Horne 4, Sabrina Harsh 26, Jamisyn Howard 7, Payton Burda 9.