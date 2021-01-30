Natrona County moves past Scottsbluff 80-70

“I thought we did some nice things and made some adjustments in the second half,” Bollish said. “We put in some new stuff this week. We went to that 1-3-1 zone and put in a little different offense and I thought we did a really nice job with the offense early on and did a good job with the defense. But, hats off to Natrona County. They came out and hit shots despite being unorganized a little bit. I thought our defense worked; I thought they shot really well. A lot of times a great offense beats a really good defense, that is how it goes. We did a nice job of making adjustments in the second half and just kept grinding and competing the whole way. It would have been easy getting down by 23 or 24 there to say this one is over. But hats off to our kids and I am proud of them for fighting and grinding and believing that we have a chance no matter what.”