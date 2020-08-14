Over 300 students at Scottsbluff Public Schools students will attend the fall 2020 semester online, according to district Superintendent Rick Myles (CQ).
“The numbers are higher than we expected,” Myles told the Board of Education Monday.
In all, 359 students opted for online learning or nearly 11% of the school’s student population.
The online option, called extended campus learning by the district, was created to provide parents with a way to send kids to school without exposing them to potentially crowded hallways amid a global pandemic.
School buildings are some of the most densely populated spaces in cities and towns, making them potential hot spots for the spread of diseases like COVID-19. The online option was announced in June and looks different depending on what grade level a student is in.
Elementary students will be virtually placed into a class via Zoom, while high schoolers would undergo more individualized plans.
The majority of the parents who opted their students into remote learning at Scottsbluff cited health concerns, whether that be the health of the student or the health of a family member, according to Myles.
He said that the group totaled about 71% or 257 of the new remote learners. Another 10% or 36 said they were not attending due to concerns about masking their students. Myles said the parents of the remaining 58 remote learners provided answers that were too vague to decipher, often just stating “COVID-19.”
During Monday’s board meeting, Myles said he was surprised that so many elementary school students had picked the online option.
“This is all brand new to us with no track record to rely upon,” Myles said. Kindergarten enrollment was also down this year, a first in Myles’ tenure as Scottsbluff’s superintendent. He said he didn’t know if that was due to a more cumbersome registration process or another reason. SBPS starts on August 17.
