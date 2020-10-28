Nebraska-Wisconsin football game canceled because of COVID-19 cases on Badger roster

At least in the case of Dane County, the surge is the result of mass testing — more than 20,000 tests administered in the past week — and the subsequent discovery of more cases that tends to come with widespread testing. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Dane County — estimated population 546,695 — has only just jumped over 6.5% in the past few days. In Lancaster County — estimated population 287,000 — the positivity rate is routinely above 10%, and currently at 17.3% for the week.

While sports reporters on Twitter connected the situation with Wisconsin’s football team to the state’s positive-test surge, Dane County is arguably in a better position with COVID-19 than Lancaster County, and the Wisconsin football team is getting tested six times per week while operating in relative seclusion from the rest of the community. Wisconsin did not allow the parents of players to enter Camp Randall Stadium for Friday’s win over Illinois as a precaution, as well.

Further, the University of Wisconsin — while routinely administering thousands of daily tests that are factored into Dane County’s daily counts — has 70 COVID-positive cases from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26, according to its dashboard. In that same time, UNL has 91 cases. UW’s seven-day average of 2.7% positive tests is also lower than UNL’s, which hasn’t been below 5% since the first week of school.