Nick Mason takes one-stroke lead in Platte Valley Pro-Am

Nick Mason fired a 66 in the first round of the Platte Valley Pro-Am to take a narrow lead over Jhared Hack, who shot a 67.

Mason will look to increase his lead to improve upon last year’s second place finish. Mason carded a three-day total of 201 in last year’s tournament.

Li Wang, Coby Welch, Brad Marek, Tom Gempel and Kade Brown all shot a 69 to tie for third place.

Rounding out the top 10 is Andy Connell, Chris Gilman and Landon Michelson, who all shot a 70 to tie for eighth.

Brock Ehler, of Scottsbluff, shot a 74 in the first round after having a rough front nine, he said.

“I kind of had a bad break on the very first hole, so I tried to hit the hero shot to get out of it” Ehler said. “It put me in a little bit more trouble. So, I started with, what I maybe consider to be the easiest hole on the golf course, and make a double to start. I started pressing it a little bit, like I had to do something big to get it back, but that’s not the right mentality, or the way to do it.”

Ehler finished the front nine with a 41. He shot much better on the back nine with a 33.