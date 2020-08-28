Nick Mason takes one-stroke lead in Platte Valley Pro-Am

Nick Mason fired a 66 in the first round of the Platte Valley Pro-Am to take a narrow lead over Jhared Hack, who shot a 67.
Mason will look to increase his lead to improve upon last year’s second place finish. Mason carded a three-day total of 201 in last year’s tournament.
Li Wang, Coby Welch, Brad Marek, Tom Gempel and Kade Brown all shot a 69 to tie for third place.
Rounding out the top 10 is Andy Connell, Chris Gilman and Landon Michelson, who all shot a 70 to tie for eighth.
Brock Ehler, of Scottsbluff, shot a 74 in the first round after having a rough front nine, he said.
“I kind of had a bad break on the very first hole, so I tried to hit the hero shot to get out of it” Ehler said. “It put me in a little bit more trouble. So, I started with, what I maybe consider to be the easiest hole on the golf course, and make a double to start. I started pressing it a little bit, like I had to do something big to get it back, but that’s not the right mentality, or the way to do it.”
Ehler finished the front nine with a 41. He shot much better on the back nine with a 33.
“I had a chance to try to get it back and just to get relaxed. I was able to do that throughout the back nine. I shot a 33 on the back, but it could have been lower than that. It was like I was two different people on the golf course.”
Ehler said he could have been near the top of the leader board had he shot better on the front nine, especially with his score on the back nine.
“The sad part is, I had one of the higher scores on the front nine,” he said.
Ehler said he’s looking forward to the next two rounds to better his position on the leaderboard.
“(Friday’s finish) is not really where I want to be,” he said. “I had some good things happen and some bad things. I feel like I played enough golf this year on this course that I could have played quite a bit better than that.”
The Johnson Cashway team of Tyler Barry, Jon Roberts, Andy Dool and Doug Millay shot a 53 for the lead in the amateur division.
Brandon Stark, Ryan Bolzer, Shane Luebe and Ryan Green shot a 54 to put Ideal Linen in a second place tie with the MC Family Dentistry team of David Rupp, Matt Coon, Craig Noe and Cory Huston, and B&C Steel-Renhardt team of Lewis Reinhardt, Rickie Patten, Jimmy Reinhardt and Walker Patten.
Anderson Shaw’s Doug Scholtz, Ron Robles, Josh Ditter and Rick Anderson ended in fifth after the first round with a 55.
The second round tees off today at 7 a.m.