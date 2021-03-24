NJC baseball team topples WNCC in Empire Conference contest

WNCC came right back with plenty of offense in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Felton started the inning with a single, but he was erased on a key double play. Joe Kinneberg then walked and Caleb Coats doubled to put two on. Alcantara then hit a hard grounder that couldn’t be fielded and Kinneberg scored. With two one, though, WNCC couldn’t get another run in and trailed 9-2.

NJC came right back and added five more in the eighth inning on two errors, four free passes, and just two singles to lead 14-2.

WNCC was trying to fight back. With two outs, Felton earned a walk and then Dillon Fabricus singled to put two on, but that was all the Cougars managed in falling to 11-12 on the year.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 13-8. Rollins led the way with two hits including a home run and an RBI and run scored. WNCC also had three doubles in the contest off the bat of Alcantara, Coats, and Womack.

WNCC utilized six pitchers in the eight innings. William Potter took the loss despite pitching five innings in allowing three hits, three runs, and striking out two.

Also seeing time on the hill included Brian Braxvroot, Trevor DuBray, Gavin Harris, Chandler Young, and JJ Garza.