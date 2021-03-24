NJC baseball team topples WNCC in Empire Conference contest

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team didn’t have a good outing Wednesday afternoon in an Empire Conference game against Northeastern Junior College.
The Plainsmen scored 11 late runs and ran to a 14-2 win over the Cougars. WNCC committed seven errors, which accounted for several NJC runs in different situations.
Even with the errors, the Cougars had plenty of scoring chances but couldn’t get the base hit to bust open the offense.
NJC struck first with a single run in the first inning. After the lead-off batter reached on an error, the Plainsmen scored as Druw Sackett doubled him in for the 1-0 lead.
WNCC answered offensively in the first as Luis Alcantara doubled followed by a Jayden Orozco single, but the Cougars couldn’t get the tying run in.
NJC added two more in the second on two hits for a 3-0 lead.
Neither team scored again until the fourth inning when the Cougars did the damage. Jordan Rollins did the damage as he took the first pitch he saw and pounded it over the centerfield fence for a 2-out solo home run. Matt Womack followed with a double, but that was all WNCC could muster, trailing 3-1.
Once again, the Cougar pitching staff did their job in shutting down the NJC offense. The plainsmen finally scored again in the seventh inning by plating six runs for a 9-1 lead. NJC managed six hits in the frame, including doubles by Joseph Quintana and Alex Alva.
WNCC came right back with plenty of offense in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Felton started the inning with a single, but he was erased on a key double play. Joe Kinneberg then walked and Caleb Coats doubled to put two on. Alcantara then hit a hard grounder that couldn’t be fielded and Kinneberg scored. With two one, though, WNCC couldn’t get another run in and trailed 9-2.
NJC came right back and added five more in the eighth inning on two errors, four free passes, and just two singles to lead 14-2.
WNCC was trying to fight back. With two outs, Felton earned a walk and then Dillon Fabricus singled to put two on, but that was all the Cougars managed in falling to 11-12 on the year.
WNCC was outhit in the contest 13-8. Rollins led the way with two hits including a home run and an RBI and run scored. WNCC also had three doubles in the contest off the bat of Alcantara, Coats, and Womack.
WNCC utilized six pitchers in the eight innings. William Potter took the loss despite pitching five innings in allowing three hits, three runs, and striking out two.
Also seeing time on the hill included Brian Braxvroot, Trevor DuBray, Gavin Harris, Chandler Young, and JJ Garza.
WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they host Trinidad State Junior College in a four-game series Saturday and Sunday at Cleveland Field.