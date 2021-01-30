No. 12 WNCC volleyball team tops Central Wyoming

Cordero stopped the Rustler scoring streak with a point and then served two points to the Cougars up 25-24. Then went back and forth with the score tied at 26. Alex Hernandez hammered home kill and then served the final point to give WNCC the second set win 28-26.

Just like the first two, the third set started out the same way as both teams were tied at four. WNCC had a 9-6 lead and led 15-11. Things changed after that as Central Wyoming, trailing 16-14, went on a 7-0 run to lead 21-16 and cruised to the 25-19 win.

The four set saw both teams, for the fourth straight set, knotted at 4-4. After a Kaohi kill, Boggs served four points for a 9-4 lead. WNCC kept the offensive humming as Anabelle Gillen served three points for a 15-7 lead.

Central Wyoming sliced the lead to three points at 19-16, but WNCC registered a kill and then Kaohi served four points for a 24-16 lead before winning 25-17.

Cordero led the Cougars with a double of 21 kills and 19 digs with two aces. Kaohi had 18 kills and 14 digs, while Hernandez finished with seven kills, 13 digs, six points and three aces. Also for the Cougars, Olivia Schaub had three kills, three solo blocks, and seven digs; Tsvetanova had eight digs, nine points, and 53 set assists; Gillen had 10 digs and five points; Boggs had three digs and nine points; and Angel Nahinu had six digs.

