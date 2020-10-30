No. 9 Aurora ends ‘Cats season in playoffs

AURORA — The No. 9 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Aurora racked up 40 first-half points before cruising to a 54-3 win over Scottsbluff in the first round of the Class B Nebraska playoffs on Friday night at Aurora.

The loss ended the Bearcats’ season with a record of 4-4, while Aurora (7-3) will move on to the next round on Friday.

Aurora’s offense, led by quarterback Ethan Shaw, shot out of a cannon on its first possession after driving 95 yards in three plays capped off by a 62-yard pass from Shaw to Mitch Potka with just 2:49 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead. The Huskies took advantage again on their next possession when Mack Owens scampered for a 64-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 13-0 after a failed conversion run with 6:30 to play in the first.

Scottsbluff finally got on the board on its next possession when Placido Rodriguez converted a 27-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 13-3 late in the first. However, that was all Scottsbluff would muster against the powerful Aurora team.

The Huskies finished off the first quarter with a one play drive, a 56-yard run from Shaw with 4:17 to play in the frame to give Aurora a 20-3 lead.