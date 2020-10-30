No. 9 Aurora ends ‘Cats season in playoffs

AURORA — The No. 9 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Aurora racked up 40 first-half points before cruising to a 54-3 win over Scottsbluff in the first round of the Class B Nebraska playoffs on Friday night at Aurora.
The loss ended the Bearcats’ season with a record of 4-4, while Aurora (7-3) will move on to the next round on Friday.
Aurora’s offense, led by quarterback Ethan Shaw, shot out of a cannon on its first possession after driving 95 yards in three plays capped off by a 62-yard pass from Shaw to Mitch Potka with just 2:49 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead. The Huskies took advantage again on their next possession when Mack Owens scampered for a 64-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 13-0 after a failed conversion run with 6:30 to play in the first.
Scottsbluff finally got on the board on its next possession when Placido Rodriguez converted a 27-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 13-3 late in the first. However, that was all Scottsbluff would muster against the powerful Aurora team.
The Huskies finished off the first quarter with a one play drive, a 56-yard run from Shaw with 4:17 to play in the frame to give Aurora a 20-3 lead.
The second quarter followed the same script as the first as Shaw again needed one play to put the ball in the endzone, this time on a 45-yard pass to Jacob Settles to extend the lead to 27-3. Shaw finished the half with two more touchdown passes after finding Brittan Kemling for 24 yards at the 5:08 mark, and Potka from 26 at the 1:45 mark to take a 40-3 halftime lead.
Aurora scored touchdowns on four of the first seven plays it had from scrimmage in the first half and accounted for more than 450 total yards in that time.
With a running clock in the second half, neither team could get anything going in the third. However, the Huskies found pay dirt twice in the final period on touchdown runs from Owens for three yards, and Alex Peters from five yards out to finish out the scoring.
Scottsbluff 3 0 0 0 — 3
Aurora 20 20 0 14 — 54
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
A — Ethan Shaw 62 pass to Mitch Potka (Alex Peters kick)
A — Mack Owens 64 run (run failed)
S — Placido Rodriguez 27 field goal
A — Shaw 56 run (Peters kick)
Second Quarter
A — Shaw 45 pass to Jacob Settles (Peters kick)
A — Shaw 24 pass to Brittan Kemling (Peters kick)
A — Shaw 26 pass to Potka (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
A — Owens 3 run (Peters kick)
A — Peters 5 run (Peters kick)
