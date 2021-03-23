 Skip to main content
Norfolk hires Sidney’s Koozer as head football coach
Norfolk hires Sidney’s Koozer as head football coach

  • Updated
Norfolk announced the hiring of Chris Koozer as football coach.

Koozer, who replaces longtime coach Tom Olson, spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Sidney. Prior to Sidney, he coached at Bridgeport and was an assistant at Grand Island for 12 seasons.

“His head coaching experience along with being an assistant coach at a very successful Class A program will be valuable for the program,” Norfolk activities director Ben Ries said. “He has knowledge in all areas of the game. His intensity, organization, and leadership will be focused on physical, mental, and social development of the student-athletes.”

Olson announced his retirement in February after a 23-year run as the Panthers’ head coach.

