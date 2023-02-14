GERING — It was the battle of the Bulldogs Tuesday night at Gering High School and the North Platte used a strong offensive start to register the 79-50 win.

North Platte coach Matt Kaminski was happy with how his team played offensively from the start against Gering as well as the defensive effort they had.

“We haven’t had a real good start all year,” Kaminski said. “I challenged the guys beforehand to bring energy and excitement. I thought we had a pretty good defensive game plan and that doesn’t happen unless you are ready to play and you come out with some assertiveness and being aggressive in the right way.

“Obviously, I am happy with the hot start offensively, but I thought we sent the tone defensively of how we wanted to.”

Gering coach Rick Winkler said his team couldn’t hit shots early on but gave North Platte credit because they shot and played well coming out of the gate.

“Give them credit, they are a really good team and they shot the ball really well,” Winkler said. “We didn’t expect them to shoot like that and sometimes we had a few breakdowns on defense when we left them open, but we played the defense that we wanted to. We just left guys open and didn’t get the steals that we usually get out of it.

“I knew it was going to be tough against them because they take care of the ball,” Winkler said. “Offensively we just couldn’t have anything fall and that is partly, give credit to them, is they play good tough defense. We couldn’t get Max (Greeley) going much, then no one was hitting shots at the beginning. We just didn’t compete like we thought we could.”

Kaminski knew Gering was going to be a challenge, a team that had won of its previous nine games.

“We knew they could get hot and play with a lot of fire,” he said. “We tried form the get-go to try to win the energy battle and try to me a little more aggressive then them which is not easy.”

North Platte jumped to an 8-0 lead before Greeley hit a bucket with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left to play in the first quarter. North Platte came right back with another eight straight points on two 3-pointers, the last one by Jesse Mauch for a 16-2 lead.

North Platte led 23-7 on another Mauch 3-pointer and led 25-10 after the opening quarter.

North Platte stayed opened the second period on a 13-1 run to grab a 38-11 lead. The remainder of the half was back and forth with North Platte leading at half 44-17.

Gering scored the first points of the second half on a Jackson Howard 3-pointer. North Platte came right back to go on a 13-0 run to push the lead to 57-20.

After that, the two teams were trading baskets as North Platte entered the fourth quarter with a 69-31 lead.

Gering had two in double figures with Howard leading the way with 15 points while Greeley had 10.

North Platte had three in double digits. Mauch led the way with 22 points while River Johnston had 18 and Daniel Shea tallied 14.

Gering and North Platte both wrap up the regular season over the weekend. Gering travels to Scottsbluff on Friday, while North Platte faces Elkhorn on Saturday.

“We have to refocus and practice and get ready for Scottsbluff,” Winkler said. “We have to get really focused on Alliance and Scottsbluff and those two teams and work on them in practice and see if we can get on a role here and win our next three.

“I want to thank our seniors. This was their last home game and they are a good group of guys,” he said. “We are going to miss them. We got them out of there so everyone could recognize them for the time they put in the program.”

North Platte (79)

Maurice Walker 8, Carter Kelley 9, Caden Joneson 6, Daniel Shea 14, River Johnston 18, Jesse Mauch 22, Carter Dishman 2.

Gering (50)

Max Greeley 10, Eli Marez 2, Jacob Van Anne 7, Uriah Ybarra 7, Jack Maser 2, Jackson Howard 15, Mason Gaudreault 2, Kaden Bohnsack 5.