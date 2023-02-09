It came down to a final whistle Thursday night .

Bulldogs senior River Johnston hit a second free throw attempt with 1.1 seconds left after he missed the first to give North Platte (13-6) a 55-54 in over Scottsbluff in a prep boys basketball game.

The Bearcats (13-8) ensuing in-bounds pass got deflected and a desperation full-court shot was unsuccessful to end the physical game.

"It was an adventure but that's the way the game goes," Bulldogs coach Matt Kaminski said. "Both teams have to adjust (in the game) with how things are being called, if (the game) is physical or it's not. I thought both teams had to make adjustments throughout the game and try and figure things out.

"They had their runs and we had our runs," said Kaminski, whose team led 36-35 at the break. "We had some misfortune and they had some. It came down to a few more seconds for us and one more possession.

Johnston's heroics came after Nate Kelley got a putback with 6.6 seconds left after his initial drive to the basket came up empty. It tied the game at 54-54 as the Bearcats rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Johnston took the inbounds pass, raced up the court and drew contact as his drive to the basket was unsuccessful.

"I don't know if the call was right or not," Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. "It's just unfortunate that a game between two competitive teams came down to a whistle. I would have liked to have got to overtime, obviously, and see what would have happened. The outcome might have been exactly the same.

"I thought we actually did a pretty good job (on Johnston) and made the shot tough," Gullion said. "He's an incredible player. We've battled him for four years and I think about every year he's made huge plays. You've just got to tip your cap to a kid like that."

Johnston finished with a game-high 29 points, and Jesse Mauch added 14 points.

Kelley had a team-high 24 points for the Bearcats, and Kellon Harris added 14 points.

"I told (the team) I was proud of them," Gullion said. "They showed a gutsy effort against a pretty good basketball team. They ended up making one more play."

Girls game

Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52: The Bearcats went from struggling in to controlling the game in a manner of minutes.

Scottsbluff went on a 7-0 run over the final minute of the opening quarter to grab the lead for good.

The Bearcats then opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 19-9 lead when roughly five minutes left in the half.

Scottsbluff (17-5), ranked No. 7 in this week's Omaha World-Herald state poll, outscored North Platte 19-7 in the third quarter to break the game open.

"(North Platte's)matchup zone is a little bit tough to get used to," Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said. "They do a good job with it, (the Bulldogs players) are all kind of built the same and they're athletic. I just thought it took us a couple minutes to just settle in. I think once we did, we started getting better movement (offensively). That was kind of the difference."

Paige Horne had 23 points to lead the Bearcats. Payton Burda and Anna Kelley added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Emily Hansen had 27 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-16), and Avery Zurn added 14 points.

Burda's 3-pointer late in the third quarter gave the Bearcats a 21-point cushion, but the Bulldogs didn't go away.

"We are always going to play hard," Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond. "I thought Avery Zurn gave us a lot of energy in the fourth quarter. She made a couple good moves got some buckets and scored six in a row for us in one stretch. We got more aggressive (in the fourth quarter)."

Girls

North Platte (52)

Abby Kaminski 8, Jaden Ouderkirk 2, Emily Hansen 27, Macie Freeze 1, Avery Zurn 14.

Scottsbluff (60):

Tierra West 1, Paige Horne 23, Anna Kelley 12, Noemi Gurrola 2, Payton Burda 13, Marly Laucomer 9.

Boys

North Platte (55):

Carter Kelley 7, Daniel Shea 3, River Johnston 29, Jesse Mauch 14, Caleb Kinkaid 2.

Scottsbluff (54): Carter Reisig 7, Kellon Harris 19, Nate Kelley 24, Michael Mickey 2, Kaedon Patton 2,