North Platte downs Gering in three sets

NORTH PLATTE — North Platte earned a three-game sweep over Gering on Tuesday.

North Platte won 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well in the loss.

“The intensity was pretty high in the gym. North Platte played a great game. They played a fast-paced game,” she said. “They really swung hard. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

Cochran said her team never gave up throughout the game.

“We hung tough,” she said. “Our hitters kept firing away.”

Maddie Ray finished with 10 kills for Gering, and Carlie Pszanka added 7.

“We definitely have firepower,” Cochran said.

Cochran said it was a good lesson for her team.

“After the game, every match, we’re going to learn something and get a little better,” she said. “We had a lot of service mistakes. Against a team like that, we can’t have those.”

