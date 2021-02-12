North Platte girls cruise to win over Gering

The North Platte girls played well all four quarters as they claimed a 60-39 win over Gering on Friday, Feb. 12.

North Platte picked up a 17-6 lead in the first with six points by Carly Purdy and a 3-pointer from Abby Orr. Sydney Winkler, Cloey Fries and Brylee Dean each scored two points in Gering’s six-point first quarter.

Gering picked up the pace on offense in the second scoring 11 points including six by Winkler and three from Fries. North Platte, though, outscored Gering 13-11 to cruise to a 30-17 halftime lead.

North Platte kept rolling in the third scoring 19 points while holding Gering to 12. Gracie Haneborg canned two 3-pointers in the quarter to lead North Platte.

In the final frame, North Platte again outscored Gering 11-8 to earn the win.

Gering senior Cloey Fries said North Platte played them tougher on defense than McCook did on Thursday.

“I think North Platte did a lot better job with pressuring us with the ball, but McCook did a good job too. We definitely had a lot more pressure on us tonight so that was probably the difference tonight,” senior Cloey Fries said.