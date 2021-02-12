North Platte girls cruise to win over Gering

The North Platte girls played well all four quarters as they claimed a 60-39 win over Gering on Friday, Feb. 12.
North Platte picked up a 17-6 lead in the first with six points by Carly Purdy and a 3-pointer from Abby Orr. Sydney Winkler, Cloey Fries and Brylee Dean each scored two points in Gering’s six-point first quarter.
Gering picked up the pace on offense in the second scoring 11 points including six by Winkler and three from Fries. North Platte, though, outscored Gering 13-11 to cruise to a 30-17 halftime lead.
North Platte kept rolling in the third scoring 19 points while holding Gering to 12. Gracie Haneborg canned two 3-pointers in the quarter to lead North Platte.
In the final frame, North Platte again outscored Gering 11-8 to earn the win.
Gering senior Cloey Fries said North Platte played them tougher on defense than McCook did on Thursday.
“I think North Platte did a lot better job with pressuring us with the ball, but McCook did a good job too. We definitely had a lot more pressure on us tonight so that was probably the difference tonight,” senior Cloey Fries said.
The North Platte game was Gering’s second in consecutive days, but Fries said that didn’t affect their game much.
“You can’t blame that for how you played,” Fries said. “You have to come ready to play every day.”
Gering will play Alliance on Monday at 6 p.m. in the B-8 Sub-district Tournament. The winner of that game will play Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
Girls
Gering 6 11 12 8 — 39
North Platte 17 13 19 11 — 60
Gering
Sydney Winkler 13, Cloey Fries 8, Brylee Dean 4, Carleigh Pszanka 4, Nikki Todd 10.
North Platte
Clancy Brown 7, Gracie Haneborg 19, Tahjzha Botts 4, Emily Hansen 2, Carly Purdy 16, Kylie Harvey 2, Abby Orr 9.