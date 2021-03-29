North Platte shuts out Scottsbluff girls

Gracie Haneborg had a hat trick and two assists and the North Platte girls soccer team scored five first half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Scottsbluff girls Monday at Landers Soccer Complex.
Haneborg scored the opening goal off an assist from Emily Hansen just 90 seconds into the contest.
Scottsbluff head coach Chad Larson said he knew this was going to be a tough contest against a talented North Platte squad.
“North Platte is always good,” Larson said. “They do the fundamental things really well and them scoring early and for us going into the win is a big hole for us to dig out of. They are too good of a club to do that and when they are facing all blood, they just pour it on.”
North Platte had the wind in the first half and that played to the Bulldogs advantage. But, after Haneborg scored that first goal, Scottsbluff came right back, going against the wind, moved the ball. Emma Foote had a great shot on net from about 20 feet out that just sailed high to the outside.
For the next 20 minutes, North Platte had several shots on goal and play was on North Platte’s side of the field. Finally, Briley Haneborg scored for North Platte with about 25 minutes gone in the first half off an assist from her cousin Gracie Haneborg for a 2-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Gracie Haneborg scored to make it 3-0 after taking a feed from Kaitlyn Evans.
North Platte kept peppering the goal and with 30 minutes gone in the half, Evans scored an unassisted goal to make it 4-0.
The Bulldogs closed out the scoring in the first half with seven minutes left in the half as Briley Haneborg scored her second goal off an assist from Evans. North Platte led at halftime 5-0.
The second half started with Scottsbluff shooting with the wind while North Platte was going against the cold, northerly wind. The Bulldogs scored in the second half as Gracie Haneborg netted the hat trick with a penalty kick goal just six minutes into the half.
Scottsbluff had two free kicks. The first one Anna Kelley took from about 30 yards out and the North Platte defensive wall rose to the occasion and blocked the shot. A few minutes later, Kaia Larson took a free kick and Bulldog goalkeeper Abby Orr rose to the occasion for a save.
With 11 minutes gone in the second half, North Platte struck once again as Evans scored her second goal off an assist from Gracie Haneborg for the 7-0 lead.
Scottsbluff kept shooting, trying to get a goal to avoid the shutout and had foiur good chances as Emma Foote booted the ball toward the net, but Orr came up with two big saves while another just went outside the net.
Larson said North Platte’s defense played well in the match.
“Their keeper is really good and their defense is good,” he said. “Give them credit, they played a good game.”
Unofficially, North Platte had 17 shots in the first half and another seven in the second for a total of 24. Scottsbluff managed three shots in the first half against the wind and then peppered the attempts with 11 in the second half for 14 shots.
Orr had seven saves for North Platte in net while Scottsbluff goalkeeper Jessica Schaff had nine saves.
North Platte had six corner kicks to three for Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff will have a week off to get some practice time in before they travel to face Grand Island Northwest on Monday.
“We are going to have to beat teams like this and compete better against teams like this if we are going to make a run in the post season,” Larson said.