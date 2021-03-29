North Platte shuts out Scottsbluff girls

Gracie Haneborg had a hat trick and two assists and the North Platte girls soccer team scored five first half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Scottsbluff girls Monday at Landers Soccer Complex.

Haneborg scored the opening goal off an assist from Emily Hansen just 90 seconds into the contest.

Scottsbluff head coach Chad Larson said he knew this was going to be a tough contest against a talented North Platte squad.

“North Platte is always good,” Larson said. “They do the fundamental things really well and them scoring early and for us going into the win is a big hole for us to dig out of. They are too good of a club to do that and when they are facing all blood, they just pour it on.”

North Platte had the wind in the first half and that played to the Bulldogs advantage. But, after Haneborg scored that first goal, Scottsbluff came right back, going against the wind, moved the ball. Emma Foote had a great shot on net from about 20 feet out that just sailed high to the outside.

For the next 20 minutes, North Platte had several shots on goal and play was on North Platte’s side of the field. Finally, Briley Haneborg scored for North Platte with about 25 minutes gone in the first half off an assist from her cousin Gracie Haneborg for a 2-0 lead.