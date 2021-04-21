North Platte soccer teams top Gering Tuesday

Hennings is glad she got to play her senior year of soccer.

“As it being my last year playing, I’m very sad to let it all go, Hennings, who is planning on attending Fullen Hair of Design for her cosmetology certificate, said. “I have been playing since I was a little girl and it’s hard seeing it come to an end. I’m very thankful for all the opportunities I have had throughout the years. With COVID, I am grateful I got one last year to play.”

Haneborg scored four of her school-record goals in the first half.

North Platte got on the scoreboard first just a little over two minutes into the contest when Brooklyn Ayres scored an unassisted goal.

After that, it was the Haneborg show as the senior scored four times. The first game with 24:18 left in the half when she took a pass from freshman Sydney Letourneau. Haneborg followed that up scoring her second and third goals on unassisted shots. The second goal came with 23:23 to play and the third came with 19:07 to play in the half.

The Gering defense then stepped up as they held the high-scoring North Platte offense scoreless for nearly 16 minutes. With 2:57 left in the half, Haneborg took a pass from freshman Lauren Horne and scored her fourth goal of the match as North Platte led 5-0.