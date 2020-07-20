The NSAA announced Monday this is planning on the fall sports season to go on as scheduled.
In a statement posted on its website, the NSAA said, “The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.”
Practice will begin Aug. 10 for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball.
Dave Hoxworth, the Scottsbluff High School activities director, said there could be some modifications to the fall sports schedule depending on circumstances.
“I think it’s totally unrealistic to think that all of our schools are going to have full schedules,” he said.
One example Hoxworth gave was Scottsbluff could have a football game canceled on a Monday for a Friday game because of COVID-19. He said they could find another opponent for that game if another school in the state found itself in the same predicament, he said.
Hoxworth said the season will likely look a little different for the fans.
“When you talk about inside volleyball games and football games that are outside, what’s the fan attendance going to look like in different places?” he said. “It’s safe to say, for the fans and parents, this is going to be a unique fall season.”
To start the fall season on time, the NSAA said coaches will have to be leaders when it comes to making sure their teams’ adhere to best practices.
The NSAA said there are seven things school should do to ensure the safety of players and fans:
1. Keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams.
2. Wear masks when not in competition.
3. Keep groups small and attendance recorded.
4. Wash your hands regularly.
5. Disinfect equipment regularly.
6: Stay home if you don’t feel well.
7: Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.
