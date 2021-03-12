NSAA rules on Gering wrestler’s requests after controversial match

The family of Gering wrestler Paul Ruff got some much awaited news on requests they made to the NSAA after Ruff lost in a controversial championship match Feb. 20. State Sen. John Stinner will introduce a Legislative Resolution next week to honor the wrestler.
Ruff, who is deaf, lost 1-0 to Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia, a four-time state champion, in the Class B 126-pound title match. A point was given to Garcia after Ruff had been cautioned twice about the placement of his knees on a reset.
The wrestler and his coach said Ruff was unable to hear directions by the referee during the match as he must remove his cochlear implant while wrestling. He relies on lip reading, which was complicated because the referee wore a mask due to precautions for COVID-19.
Unable to hear or lip read, Ruff has maintained he didn’t realize what was going on during the match and was unable to follow directions. His confusion was evident after the match, with his coach, Jared Berger, having to explain to him the loss.
After the championship match, the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing learned of the situation and came to advocate for Ruff for a resolution.
In seeking a resolution, Ruff’s family made five requests of the NSAA. They requested the NSAA form a student advisory committee that included Ruff and for sensitivity training for officials. The family asked that the referee of the match be made to take that sensitivity training before being allowed to referee next season, and that he not be allowed to referee in the state tournament for five years. Their last request was that the championship match be overturned and both wrestlers declared co-champions.
During a Wednesday meeting of the NSAA’s Board of Directors, the board honored some, but not all, of Ruff’s requests. The first request, forming a student advisory committee, was one that was agreed to, Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, told the Star-Herald
“(The NSAA board of directors) had a long discussion on the situation,” Bellar said. “We sent some findings to the Ruff family yesterday. We are going to develop an advisory group to address athletes with disabilities. Paul Ruff is going to be invited to be on that group. That was one of the things that (the Ruff family) thought would be a good idea, and we thought that would be a good idea. We’re going to start with wrestling and see how that goes.”
Bellar said the NSAA would make some additions to its sports and activity guides.
“Another thing that we’re going to do is we’re going to include language in all our NSAA sports activity manuals regarding our process (for requesting accommodations),” he said. “We think that it will be helpful for schools if it’s in there — that we provide accommodations for (athletes with disabilities).”
Referees will also be given direction on dealing with students with disabilities.
“We will also include information on accommodations at all our required officials’ state rules meetings,” Bellar said. “Coaches (have to attend) rules meetings, so everybody’s going to hear that part of it. Also, we coordinated with the Nebraska Coaches Association and the state associations on education opportunities for members school and coaches on children with disability.”
The NSAA is also implementing cultural competency training.
“We are going to offer cultural competency training for the NSAA directors, officials, our official observers and anybody interested in taking that (training). Ron Higdon, our director of wrestling, the official who was involved and our supervisor of wrestling all have agreed to take that course,” Bellar said.
The NSAA, though, denied the family’s request to overturn the results of the match and make Ruff and Garcia co-champions, Bellar said.
“We just didn’t think that was something that we were going to do to our officials,” he said. “In any activity we have — whether it’s football or basketball or wrestling — officials have a tough job to do. They make (judgment calls). If we start second guessing (our referees), where does it stop?
“(Ruff) is a heck of a wrestler, but the way the match turned out was (Ruff lost 1-0) and we’re not reversing that.”
Attempts to reach the Ruff family and representatives for the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.
Next week, State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, plans to introduce a Legislative Resolution to honor Ruff during the legislative session.
“This was a kid who actually lost a state championship because he couldn’t understand or hear the ref telling him that he false started,” Stinner said. “It was terribly, terribly unfortunate.
“The kid wrestled his whole life. If he knew what was going on, he’d have known how to fix it. (Ruff) has aspirations to wrestle in college. This was an important match for him.”
Stinner said it is important to honor Ruff for overcoming obstacles to be successful on the wrestling mat.
“I think it’s acknowledging his accomplishments. He’s had some barriers, I think we ought to celebrate those kids who do well. It was an unfortunate occurrence and I think it is appropriate to celebrate (his accomplishments). He’s a role model for other kids who have hearing impairments.”