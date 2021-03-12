NSAA rules on Gering wrestler’s requests after controversial match

The family of Gering wrestler Paul Ruff got some much awaited news on requests they made to the NSAA after Ruff lost in a controversial championship match Feb. 20. State Sen. John Stinner will introduce a Legislative Resolution next week to honor the wrestler.

Ruff, who is deaf, lost 1-0 to Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia, a four-time state champion, in the Class B 126-pound title match. A point was given to Garcia after Ruff had been cautioned twice about the placement of his knees on a reset.

The wrestler and his coach said Ruff was unable to hear directions by the referee during the match as he must remove his cochlear implant while wrestling. He relies on lip reading, which was complicated because the referee wore a mask due to precautions for COVID-19.

Unable to hear or lip read, Ruff has maintained he didn’t realize what was going on during the match and was unable to follow directions. His confusion was evident after the match, with his coach, Jared Berger, having to explain to him the loss.

After the championship match, the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing learned of the situation and came to advocate for Ruff for a resolution.