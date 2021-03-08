NSAA to discuss the requests by Gering wrestler Paul Ruff's family at Wednesday meeting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Ruff said training could help referees in future matches that involve wrestlers with a disability. Scott Ruff said he knows that there are a lot of referees already who know how to handle these matches because he has seen referees take the time to make sure Paul Ruff was aware of situations that arise in matches.

“In his quarterfinals match, he was on an opponent’s ankle for one second too long. The ref cautioned him and he took five seconds to show him what he did wrong. Paul gave him the thumbs up that he wouldn’t do it again. That’s just an example of what should be done, and what should have been done with Paul’s match in the finals. It’s not out of their realm,” he said.

“It’s not that we’re asking for anything big. It’s basically more a little bit of awareness of what you’re doing when you’re refereeing out there with a kid with disabilities or who can’t hear.”

Scott Ruff said the training would go a long way in making sure all referees know how to handle those kinds of matches.

Along with that, the Ruff family asked that the referee not be allowed to referee a district or state tournament match for five years.

During an interview with the Star-Herald, Whitaker floated the idea of a rematch between Ruff and Garcia.