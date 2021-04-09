Officials: Boys state golf a boon for Scottsbluff-Gering

The NSAA awarded Scottsbluff-Gering the Class B Boys Golf Championships beginning in 2022 and local officials couldn’t be happier.
“From a tourism perspective, this is exactly what we’re working toward — to bring outside visitations to our community and showcase everything that our communities have,” Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff County Tourism director, said. “I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the collaboration that’s community-wide. We’ve shown what that can do for our communities and how by working together we can accomplish great things. It’s another tremendous opportunity for us.”
Gering Public Schools Foundation Director Jennifer Sibal said the process was quite a bit different than when they made a bid for the girls tournament.
“From the very first time we went down to Norfolk to bid on the girls, we didn’t get a reaction from them right away because they didn’t really know where we stood or what we were capable of. When we walked out of that hotel in Norfolk 30 minutes later, they knew exactly what we were made of and what we could bring to the table,” she said. “Yesterday walking into the building, people made a point to come over and talk to us to tell us how wonderful girls state golf was and how happy they were that we were there to put in a bid for the boys (tournament).”
Sibal said the tournament will help bring in some much needed money to the area.
“We have had some very rough times for (local hotels). I think, for us to be able to go down and get this bid means a lot for them, because they know that we are going to do everything we can to get the larger events back into the community to start building up their revenue,” she said.
Scottsbluff High School activities director Dave Hoxworth said putting on a successful girls tournament in October helped their cause.
“We really went all out on that first one to kind of showcase western Nebraska,” he said. “Then, having them out here I think probably gave us a little bit of a leg up to get the (boys tournament in Scottsbluff-Gering).”
It will also give the local economy a big boost, Gering Tourism Executive Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said.
“The great thing about when you when you come from communities like Gering and Scottsbluff, is when a piece of business like this comes into your community everybody knows that. Hoteliers and quick trip people and people all throughout the community will welcome those visitors.”
Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said it is a great opportunity for the area.
“To be able to bring this back to the community is just important, and we’re excited about it,” he said. “It wouldn’t be bad to have it out here for many years to come because we got special golf courses, special people. People passionate about the game of golf. What we’ve done over time with the game of golf is pretty powerful.”
Ehler said the successful bid to get the tournament in Scottsbluff-Gering caught him by surprise.
“I’m surprised and happy that we were able to get it. I felt like even the NSAA feels like we’ll do a good job and just trusting us to do it. I felt confident. I have been around golf for so, so long. and I’ve been around many places. I just know, we can (do a great job). There’s not a better place. There’s a lot of great places, but nothing that would stand out above here. We are a very strong community.”
Gering Park and Recreation Director Amy Seiler said our golf courses stand out among the best in the state, but our area has a lot to offer.
“What we bring is this great attention to detail that creates this experience that they will not forget,” she said.