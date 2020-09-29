Ogallala volleyball team downs Gering in three sets

OGALLALA — Ogallala came out hitting hard to take a three set sweep over Gering on Tuesday.

Ogallala won 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 in the win.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said Ogallala came out aggressively.

“Overall, they hit the ball really, really well and aggressively, so they did a really good job on their side,” she said. “They very offensive minded.”

Ogallala’s aggresiveness had Gering on its heels for much of the match, Cochran said.

“We were definitely playing defense for the whole game, “ she said.

Cochran, though, said her team went into the match knowing how Ogallala played the game.

“We were expecting that. We knew they were going to come out aggressive, and we knew kind of where they were going to be hitting from,” she said. “We were definitely scouted and prepared, they just have great hitters. They have a very good team.”

Carlie Pszanka and Maddie Ray each had nine kills for the Bulldogs. Alex Gonzales had 10 digs, and Kennie Gable had 11. Macey Boggs had 22 assists.