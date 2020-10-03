Ogallala wins Twin City Invite over Sidney

The Twin City Volleyball Invitational was a preview of what the C1-12 sub-district volleyball championship could be like in a month when the Ogallala and Sidney volleyball teams battled tooth and nail.
Ogallala and Sidney, both teams in C1, showed plenty of volleyball savvy. In the end, The Ogallala Indians overcame a first-set loss, 26-24, to capture the next two sets 25-10, 25-23 to earn the invitational title.
Sidney head coach Julie Smith said her team played well in the tournament and they saw areas they will need to clean up before sub-districts at the end of the month.
“This has been a good tournament for us,” Smith said. “There are a lot games and a lot of experience. The girls played two great days of ball. We realized there are still some things we need to focus on. We will take it as a learning opportunity and move forward.”
Smith said they will definitely see Ogallala again, more likely in sub-districts.
“We talked about it and we will see Ogallala again,” she said. “This is good for us to realize and we still have areas to improve and room to grow. We will focus on this as a learning experience and go from there.”
The title game was epic, too. Both teams reached the championship match with two wins in bracket play on Saturday. Ogallala opened the day with a 25-20, 25-10 win over Gering before taking out North Platte in three sets 25-20, 23-25, 25-22.
Sidney earned a trip to the title match by dropping Chadron 25-20, 25-12 in the first match on Saturday and then came back to down Lexington in three sets 25-17, 16-25, 25-20.
The first set of the championship was back and forth with both teams keeping the score close. Sidney led 19-17 late before Ogallala came back to grab a 20-19 lead. Sidney came back with two service points from Bryanna Ross before Ogallala went up 23-22 on two Jill Kelly points.
Both teams were tied at 24 when Karly Sylvester hit a kill and then Alecca Campbell finished off the set with a kill to give Sidney the 26-24 win.
The second set was all Ogallala as the Indians jumped out to a 5-2 lead and it ballooned to 9-3 after three Gabby Caskey points. The deficit widened for Sidney as Ogallala went up 19-7 and won the match 25-10 after two Izabella Mays points to force the deciding third set.
Sidney came out and took a commanding 8-2 lead after a kill from Morgan Jaggers and three Sylvester points. Sidney couldn’t hold the lead as Ogallala cut the led to 11-9 after three Marlee Ervin points and then tied the set at 15-15 on three Emily Van Borkum points.
Sidney went back in front 20-16 after Ireland Smelley served two points. Ogallala called a timeout and cut the deficit to 20-19. Sidney went up 21-19 before Jenna Curtis served five points, including two aces, to give the Indians the 25-21 win.
Smith said that her team showed a lot this weekend in playing six matches in two days.
“They really did show a lot,” she said. “We had kids step up that haven’t stepped up before,” Smith said. “Kids are playing with more confidence and finding their own little niche.”
In other matches on Saturday, North Platte finished third in the tournament with an exciting win over Lexington. The North Platte Bulldogs captured the first set 25-20 before falling 25-21 to Lexington in the second set. The third set saw the Bulldogs win 25-21.
North Platte went 2-1 on the day, opening the with a 25-8, 25-12 win over McCook, before falling to Ogallala.
Lexington started the day by topping Rapid City Stevens 25-16, 25-21 before falling to Sidney and North Platte.
Chadron finished fifth with a win over Gering 25-13, 25-17. The Cardinals went 2-1 on the day. After starting day falling to Sidney, Chadron topped Rapid City Stevens 25-11, 26-24 and then Gering.
Gering opened Saturday by falling to Ogallala before bouncing McCook 25-15, 25-21 and then fell to Chadron.
Rapid City Stevens took seventh in the tournament by topping McCook 25-21, 25-22.
The consolation round-robin bracket saw Grand Island Northwest go 3-0 on the day followed by Alliance going 2-1, Scottsbluff 1-2, and Rapid City Central 0-3.
The Bearcats started the round-robin competition with a 25-21, 25-14 loss to Grand Island Northwest before falling to Alliance 25-19, 20-25, 25-16. The Bearcats finished the tournament by defeating Central 25-21, 25-21.
Alliance opened the consolation bracket with a 25-23, 25-18 win over Central before topping Scottsbluff. Alliance finished off the tournament by taking Grand Island Northwest to the wire before falling 23-25, 25-12, 25-17.
