Ogallala wins Twin City Invite over Sidney

The Twin City Volleyball Invitational was a preview of what the C1-12 sub-district volleyball championship could be like in a month when the Ogallala and Sidney volleyball teams battled tooth and nail.

Ogallala and Sidney, both teams in C1, showed plenty of volleyball savvy. In the end, The Ogallala Indians overcame a first-set loss, 26-24, to capture the next two sets 25-10, 25-23 to earn the invitational title.

Sidney head coach Julie Smith said her team played well in the tournament and they saw areas they will need to clean up before sub-districts at the end of the month.

“This has been a good tournament for us,” Smith said. “There are a lot games and a lot of experience. The girls played two great days of ball. We realized there are still some things we need to focus on. We will take it as a learning opportunity and move forward.”

Smith said they will definitely see Ogallala again, more likely in sub-districts.

“We talked about it and we will see Ogallala again,” she said. “This is good for us to realize and we still have areas to improve and room to grow. We will focus on this as a learning experience and go from there.”