Ogallala's Curtis named West MVP at West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game

The East pounded down 50 kills led by MVP Sam Moore, of Mullen, as the East registered a 3-2 win over the West in the West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match at Scottsbluff High School Saturday.
The East won the first three sets 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 before the West won the last two sets 25-19, 15-13.
West MVP Jenna Curtis, of Ogallala, led the West with a strong showing, registering nine kills, five points, five set assists, and five digs.
Both MVPs were excited to play in the game and thought their teams played well.
“It was really fun to play in this all-star game,” Curtis, who will be playing at Western Nebraska Community College next year along with her West teammate Jayla Brehmer, said. “On this West team, we had so much talent. It was much fun competing with all these girls that were competing against all these years.”
Moore, who will be putting up her volleyball uniform after this weekend as she gets ready to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said this was a memorable experience.
“This is a great experience. I am glad I got the opportunity to me with these guys, my teammate and my coaches,” Moore said. “And getting a win was definitely a plus, but the experience was so much fun and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
Moore said that she knew that the East had the chemistry right from the beginning when they reported on Wednesday.
“[We wanted] to have fun,” she said. “We knew those other guys were good but we knew we just had to have fun. When we got to campus, it was like we bonded within the first 10 minutes.”
The two were also shocked to earn MVP honors, quickly mentioning that they wouldn’t have earned the honor without the play of their teammates.
Moore had an impressive match. The 6-foot hitter finished with 12 kills, three blocks, three points, and eight digs to help the East to the win.
“That caught me off guard. I don’t think I could have got the MVP without those guys,” she said. “I got perfect sets every single time and perfect passes. It was a team thing.”
Curtis thought the same thing.
“It is a huge accomplishment and I don’t think I could have done it without my West teammates,” the Ogallala all-around player said. “They backed me up and everything. It just felt great to have them with me there.”
The match was tight in the first set. The West led 5-4 afte4r two Cambree Vogel points. The East turned things around as they took a 16-12 lead and led 19-17 after two Haylee Sandman points. The West sliced the lead to 20-19 on a Anika Burke kill, but the East came right back as three points from Jaycee Widener helped the East win the first 25-20.
The second set saw the West come out and take a 5-3 lead behind two Vogel points. Moore brought the East back with two points for a 6-5 lead. The West tied the set at 6-6, but a kill from Aleya Hueftlie and three points from Halle Jacobsen put the East up 10-6.
The East kept running on cruise control as Alivia Knoerzer had four service points for an 18-9 lead and the East went up by double digits at 22-12 on a point from Moore before winning the second 25-15.
The third set saw the West lead 5-2 behind two Emma Foote points along with a kill and block by Karly Sylvester. The West went up 7-3 on a Morgan Jaggers kill. The West went up 10-7 on a Jayla Brehmer point.
The East tied the set at 12-12 on a Moore kill and went ahead 17-13 on two Jacobsen points. The East went up 20-14 after two points from Ashley Brown. The West tried coming back as Brehmer served two points to cut the lead to 20-17. That was as close as they got as Sandman served the final four points for the 25-17 win.
That set up the fourth and fifth set and it was just a matter of the West trying to get at least one win. Curtis said that her team started slow but finished strong and that was huge.
“We definitely were slow at the start,” Curtis said. “We came together because we knew we weren’t going 5-0 and we had to win the last two. We definitely put our girls out there and we knew we weren’t going to lose. We fought when we had to to win those last two.”
Mitchell’s Josie Jenkins, who had some big plays in the fourth set, said the West’s energy was definitely elevated in the final two sets.
“We started a little slow. Our energy was a little down, but we eventually started communicating better and playing together better,” Jenkins said. “Those last two sets we really got it together and playing as one with a lot of energy and we knew we needed to these two.”
The fourth set saw the East go up 3-0 after two Knoerzer points. The West came back as Vogel served four points to put the West up 6-4. Curtis then showed her serving ability with three points including an ace to put the West up 11-6. The west led 15-9 after two Jocelyn Varcel points.
The East started coming back as they cut the lead to 15-12, but a kill from Jenkins and then two service points from the Mitchell graduate pushed the lead to 18-12. The West led 20-13 and went up 23-16 after another Curtis point. The West won 25-19.
The fifth set was a battle to the end. The West jumped to a 7-4 lead after a point from Jaggers and a double block from Sylvester and Brehmer. After a Curtis kill, Brehmer served three points for an 11-5 lead. The East wasn’t going to stop playing as they battled back. The West led 14-7 after a Foote ace serve. The East then got a sideout and Widener served five straight points to cut the lead to 14-13. That was when Ogallala’s Milan Coggins got the kill to end the fifth set 15-13 for the West.
The East was led by Moore with 12 kills followed by Acelyn Klein with 10, Emma Schall with eight, and Ashley Brown with seven. Brown also had 10 digs. Knoerzer had 16 digs, 21 set assists, and eight points, while Chiare Richeson, Jadeyn Bubak, and Widener each had 12 digs. Widener and Sandman each had 10 points, while Knoerzer had eight points. Sandman also had 11 digs.
The West was led by Curtis’ nine kills followed by Sylvester with seven, Burke with six, and four each from Jenkins, Maddie Lake, Coggins, and Brehmer. Vogel and Brehmer each had nine service points followed by Curtis with five. Vogel led the way with 18 digs followed by Jenkins with 11 digs and then six each from Brehmer and Foote.
Curtis, who will report to WNCC for volleyball practice August 1 still had three more volleyball all-star games this summer. Those all-stars games include her Southwest Conference match, a Wildwest All-star match in McCook, and the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game in Lincoln in July.
Curtis said she can’t wait to begin practicing and playing with her college team.
“I am so excited. I have wanted to play volleyball my whole life,” she said. “And, to be able to play here at WNCC, I couldn’t have picked a better place. I am so excited for the fall and already to start the season already.”
For Jenkins, her time in the all-star game also prepared her for the collegiate level. Jenkins will be playing for Lake Region State College in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, next year.
“It was an incredible experience. We had so much fun bonding,” Jenkins said. “The girls that I didn’t know previously and have always been my rivals, I was spending the night with and playing cards and we were having fun. It was awesome to get to know them. It was awesome to get to play this game.”
Jenkins said playing in this all-star game will give her an idea of what to expect in college.
“The speed is so much faster with these girls,” Jenkins said. “Playing with these girls that had high-tempo will help transition me to that college level. College level is more of the high-tempo girls, so we got to experience that here.”
The volleyball Sportsmanship award winners were Sidney’s Morgan Jaggers and Wauneta-Palisade’s Haylee Sandman.