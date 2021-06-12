Ogallala's Curtis named West MVP at West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game

The second set saw the West come out and take a 5-3 lead behind two Vogel points. Moore brought the East back with two points for a 6-5 lead. The West tied the set at 6-6, but a kill from Aleya Hueftlie and three points from Halle Jacobsen put the East up 10-6.

The East kept running on cruise control as Alivia Knoerzer had four service points for an 18-9 lead and the East went up by double digits at 22-12 on a point from Moore before winning the second 25-15.

The third set saw the West lead 5-2 behind two Emma Foote points along with a kill and block by Karly Sylvester. The West went up 7-3 on a Morgan Jaggers kill. The West went up 10-7 on a Jayla Brehmer point.

The East tied the set at 12-12 on a Moore kill and went ahead 17-13 on two Jacobsen points. The East went up 20-14 after two points from Ashley Brown. The West tried coming back as Brehmer served two points to cut the lead to 20-17. That was as close as they got as Sandman served the final four points for the 25-17 win.

That set up the fourth and fifth set and it was just a matter of the West trying to get at least one win. Curtis said that her team started slow but finished strong and that was huge.