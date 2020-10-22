orrington tops Scottsbluff in five sets

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Torrington volleyball team needed five sets to get by Scottsbluff, but the Trailblazers went to 14-4 on the season with the thrilling, heart-thumping 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 win over Scottsbluff Thursday night.
It was Torrington’s fourth win in the last five matches as they get ready to travel to face Burns on Friday.
Scottsbluff drops to 10-15 and will enter Class B-8 sub-district action on Tuesday when they face Alliance at Gering High School with the winner taking on top-seed Gering for the sub-district title on Wednesday.
Thursday’s first two sets were somewhat close as the Trailblazers won the first set 25-18 before Scottsbluff rebounded 25-16.
The next two sets went down to the final points. The third set saw both teams battle back and forth before Torrington snuck out the 25-23 win.
The fourth set was just as close. Torrington grabbed a 20-17 lead and seemed to be in cruise control. Scottsbluff came back and tied the game at 20-20. The lead see-sawed back and forth. The Bearcats tied the set at 23-23 and then went on to win the fourth 25-23 to force a fifth set.
The fifth set saw Torrington bolt to a 4-1 lead before Scottsbluff came storming back with four Cali Wright points for a 6-4 lead. The Trailblazers came right back as Kameron Stitt served four points for a 9-6 lead.
Scottsbluff came back to cut the deficit to 11-10 and then 12-11. Torrington took the set at 15-12 on a Allison Brummell kill.
Emma Foote finished with 19 kills followed by 12 from Quincey Johnson.
Torrington was led by Reece Halley with 18 and Allison Brummell and Michaela Moorehouse each with nine kills.
