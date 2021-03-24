Panhandle schools do well at state cheer and dance championships

Williams said all of the last minute changes left the team scrambling.

“In about 24 hours, we had several formation changes,” she said. “One girl was dealing with strep. We were just trying to get down there to the state competition). By the time we got down to Grand Island, it was 10:45 at night. We had practice at 11 o’clock that night, and tried to figure some stuff out. We were up till midnight trying to work with this little area in the pool area at the hotel.”

Things still weren’t going smoothly for the team the next day, Williams said.

“The next morning we got up and we’re like, ‘OK, maybe we can run through the whole thing full outright before we go on.’ When we got to the Heartland Event Center, you have about five minutes with a stage that you can practice on. That was when one of the girls practiced her flips for the first time. So, our true full-out, run-through was about five minutes before. The girl that was doing the flips kind of started to get overheated had to go outside and she’s asthmatic. It sounds super dramatic, and, I promise you, it absolutely was.”

With a team member who couldn’t be there and all of the formation changes, the POMS team felt a little out of sorts.