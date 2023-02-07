BAYARD — Some extra effort paid of for the Perkins County boys basketball team Tuesday.

The Plainsmen took the lead with under 30 seconds left in overtime and then held off a final push from Bayard to get a 62-58 win.

The Bayard girls (16-5) beat Perkins County 54-37 in the opening game on the night.

Jackson Wykert led three Perkins County boys players in double figures with 19 points. Blake Garner and Nolan Foster added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Trent Marquez had a game-high 32 points for Bayard.

It was all Plainsmen (12-9) in the first half, as they hit eight 3-pointers and led 41-17 at the break.

The Tigers (8-11) opened the second half with an 8-0 run that forced Perkins County to take a quick timeout.

The Tigers would keep the pressure up and would only allow Perkins County to score five points in the third quarter as Bayard closed to within 46-34.

Bayard's momentum carried into the fourth quarter and Marquez curled off a screen, squared up to the basket and let the 3-pointer go. The ball would find the bottom of the net and Bayard would take a one-point lead.

The Plainsmen took the lead back on a couple of free throws with 20 seconds left in the game, but Bayard answered with another 3-pointer e to take a two-point lead.

Jackson Wykert hit a tough layup for Perkins to knot the game up at 52-52 and.

Bayard brought the ball down to attempt a last shot but turned the ball over with three seconds left. Perkins County was then unsuccessful on its attempt to run a play at the end of regulation.

Bayard opened the scoring in overtime with a layup that was quickly matched by Perkins County. The rest of the period would see only free throws until Perkins County would take a two-point lead with 20 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers would take a time out to set up one final play to send it into double overtime. Marquez had the ball on the left wing, Aron Flores came off a screen and but the pass sailed out of bounds.

Bayard 54, Perkins County 37: The Tigers led by seven after a quarter and went up 32-22 at the break.

Danika Hassel was huge off the bench in the first half with 11 points for the Tigers. Lexi Fiscus also had a big half for Bayard with 10 points.

Perkins County was paced by Kailee Potts in the first half with 12 of her game-high 17 points.

Bayard turned up the pressure at the start of the second half and put the game out of reach.

Fiscus led the Tigers with 14 points, while Hassel finished with 12 points.

Kailee Potts finished with 17 points for Perkins County, and Carlie Homan added six points.

Bayard travels to Chadron on Thursday for its regular season finale. Perkins County hosts Alliance the same night.

Girls

Bayard (54):

Lexi Fiscus 14, Danika Hassel 12, Kierra Miller 6, Scarlett Norman 6, Dani Harter 5, Joslyn Hopkins 5, Leah Nesbitt 4, Haley Edmunds 2

Perkins County (37)

Kailee Potts 17, Carlie Homan 6, Meredith Gloy 6, Libby Cole 3, Maggie Fisher 3, Kaitlin Meyer 2

Boys

Bayard (58):

Trent Marquez 32, Karter Winter 9, Caleb Wilkins 8, Trystan Muhr 4, Aron Flores 3, Connor Cochran 2

Perkins County (62):

Jackson Wykert 19, Blake Garner 17, Nolan Foster 14, Ryder Potts 8, Colton Kroeker 3