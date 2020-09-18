Perkins County downs Bayard, 43-8

Back-to-back first downs got the Tigers to around the 25-yard line, mostly through the arms of Senior Tucker Batt. But the Kildow to Batt express couldn’t take the Tigers to the Promised Land. On fourth down, with the clock closing out the first quarter, Batt couldn’t hang on to the ball with a Plainsman in his face and Bayard turned the ball over on downs.

This pattern — Bayard gains new life after an explosive play, stalls in Plainsmen territory and fails fourth-down conversion — would repeat several times over the game.

The first quarter ended with Perkins County up 15 and no score for Bayard.

Inside the second quarter’s 10th minute, through the second quarter, Perkins County had another chance to put the game out of reach for Bayard. The Plainsmen earned a new set of downs after Perkins County got Bayard Senior Quintin Hassel to jump the line. The Plainsmen proceeded to lose the ball on a fumble in the next play.

The Tigers did nothing with the turnover and went four and out on a dropped pass to Batt.

Again, it seemed as though the Tigers were still alive toward the end of the second quarter. Senior running back Christian Leonard broke a 72-yard run, bringing the ball well into the red zone.