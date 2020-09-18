Perkins County downs Bayard, 43-8

Bayard’s 2020 homecoming was a memorable outing, complete with high flying touchdowns, smashmouth runs and special team’s successes — nearly all of which came at Bayard’s expense.
The Bayard Tigers lost to the Perkins County Plainsmen 43-8 on Friday.
In the end, the Plainsmen controlled every facet of the game, from converting on explosive plays and holding off Bayard’s occasional deep pass or big runs. However, Bayard never looked outmatched, just outplayed. The Tigers earned plenty of first downs, and senior Jack Kildow could put the ball 30 yards deep with ease.
But when it came down to it, Bayard missed fourth down conversions that they needed to stay in the game. But for head coach Brandon Stuart, they shouldn’t have been in a fourth-down situation in the first place.
“We just weren’t efficient, whether it’s missing a block, or not catching the football or making the wrong decision at quarterback,” Stuart said after the game. “We just got to go through and clean things up.”
The Plainsmen’s first points came on the first play — Bayard’s first play that is. The safety put Bayard down and a follow-up touchdown from Plainsmen Hunter Garner made the score 0-8, after a failed two-point conversion. But the following possession saw Bayard strike back with a vengeance.
Back-to-back first downs got the Tigers to around the 25-yard line, mostly through the arms of Senior Tucker Batt. But the Kildow to Batt express couldn’t take the Tigers to the Promised Land. On fourth down, with the clock closing out the first quarter, Batt couldn’t hang on to the ball with a Plainsman in his face and Bayard turned the ball over on downs.
This pattern — Bayard gains new life after an explosive play, stalls in Plainsmen territory and fails fourth-down conversion — would repeat several times over the game.
The first quarter ended with Perkins County up 15 and no score for Bayard.
Inside the second quarter’s 10th minute, through the second quarter, Perkins County had another chance to put the game out of reach for Bayard. The Plainsmen earned a new set of downs after Perkins County got Bayard Senior Quintin Hassel to jump the line. The Plainsmen proceeded to lose the ball on a fumble in the next play.
The Tigers did nothing with the turnover and went four and out on a dropped pass to Batt.
Again, it seemed as though the Tigers were still alive toward the end of the second quarter. Senior running back Christian Leonard broke a 72-yard run, bringing the ball well into the red zone.
But again, Bayard fell short, turning the ball over on a failed fourth-down conversion with 2:40 left in the first half.
By halftime, the Plainsmen were up 36 to nothing.
By comparison, the second half flew by. Bayard did eventually get points on the board when Junior Kolton Kriha stole six-points after a long run on the right side of the field. It was the only moment for the Bayard home crowd to celebrate — but celebrate they did. The Tigers converted on the two-point try with 8:31 left in the game.
“I got a good group of kids that worked hard,” Bayard’s head coach said. “We just come and want to do what we need to.”
Bayard takes on the Garden County Eagles at home next Friday.
