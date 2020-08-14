PIONEER OF THE WEEK: Callia leading Pioneers as relief pitcher

Western Nebraska’s Michael Callia, who grew up in Renton, Washington, has been playing baseball as long as he can remember.
“I’ve been playing since I was about three years old. My brother is five years older than me, so I grew up going to his practices and my dad was coaching. I just grew up around the game and probably started playing T-ball at around three,” he said.
Growing up, Callia played several infield positions including shortstop, but pitching was his passion.
“I was a pitcher as long as I can remember. Ever since (I started pitching), I could throw strikes. It wasn’t always the hardest, but I could throw strikes,” he said. “I loved the infield growing up, but I think the thing that sets pitching apart is that the ball is in my hands. It’s my pace, and it’s my game to win or lose, really.”
It wasn’t until his freshman year in high school that he realized he was a good pitcher.
“I was always a good pitcher. In my freshman year in freshman ball, I threw a no-hitter. I still liked infield a lot, but I realized I could be a pitcher,” he said. “Junior year, I threw a perfect game at the varsity level, and I decided I was most likely going to be a pitcher at the next level.”
Callia said he is not a fastball pitcher.
“I’m an off-speed guy. I’m not gonna blow past you with a lot of velocity, but I’m going to get you to chase the ball. I’m going to get you to ground out to our infielders a lot,” he said.
After starring at Kentridge High School, Callia continued his career at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington. As a freshman at Lower Columbia, Callia pitched 14.1 relief innings recording 7 strikeouts.
Last summer, Callia had his first experience playing in the Expedition League pitching for the Badland Big Sticks for about a month, he said.
This summer, Callia was coming back from in injury, and he said not many teams were looking to give him a chance to play.
“Not a lot of summer teams were willing to take a chance on me with COVID and everything going on. They didn’t want to take an injured guy,” he said. “I played for Coach Ryan Sires a little bit last summer. I kept his contact in my phone because I knew I might need it down the ready.”
Callia said the COVID-19 pandemic benefitted him, in a way.
“It allowed me to rest my arm, which is really nice,” he said. “I started ramping up (for the season) at the beginning of June to come out here. It was perfect timing because I got just a little bit of extra rest. When i first got here, I was still getting healthy. It’s definitely worked to my advantage.”
Callia said Sires texted him out of the blue telling him he had an opportunity for him to play this summer.
“He said, ‘Hey, I got this opportunity. Come play for me in Gering, Nebraska,’ which is about 18 hours from my house” Callia said.
After discussing the opportunity with his parents, he called Sires back and accepted his offer.
Callia didn’t quite know what to expect before coming to Gering to play for the Pioneers.
“My mom live a couple years in Omaha, and she talked about how humid it was going to be, and how bugs are going to be everywhere,” he said. “I was just going to get down here and see what it was like. It’s not nearly as bad as what my mom thought it was going to be.”
Callia said he is thankful he came to Gering to play.
“The fan support has been something that shocked me,” he said. “When I looked at the map, I saw it was a small town. It’s crazy how many fans pack the stadium, even though it’s a small town. Anywhere you walk around in town and if you’re wearing a Pioneers shirt or Pioneers hat people (recognize you), And they’re going to be behind you regardless.”
Callia said his experience this summer will give him a leg up on the competition once the college season starts.
“It’ll be to my advantage over a lot of guys in the conference, even on our own roster,” he said. “Just getting to compete and get better when other guys not necessarily can definitely gives me an advantage.”
