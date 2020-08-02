PIONEER OF THE WEEK: Thomas Gavello leads Pioneers with consistent, stellar play

For Western Nebraska’s Thomas Gavello, of Danville, California, baseball has always been a family affair, he said.
“My dad played baseball. All of my brothers play baseball. I was kind of just born into it. I’ve had a lot of fun with it. I just love it,” Gavello said.
Gavello said he first started playing baseball at about 3 years old in Brentwood, California, and it is pretty much the only sport he’s ever really enjoyed.
“I played basketball for about a summer, and some football, but nothing too serious,” he said.
Gavello starred at Monte Vista High School in Danville before moving on to the University of Pacific in Stockton, California. At the University of Pacific, Gavello started 10 games during his freshman season before it was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Gavello didn’t get to play many collegiate games, he said he was able to continue to hone his skills at home in Danville.
“We have fields all over,” he said. “We were able to go out to the field and get some BP (batting practice) and some ground balls. Finding competition, that’s the main reason I came here. I didn’t just want to sit in my room all day for months and then go into next year not having played a game in four or five months.”
How Gavello ended up playing for the Pioneers could be chalked up to fate. After his freshman season, Gavello was planning to stick close to home to play summer baseball for the Lincoln Potters in Lincoln, California. He also had offers to play in Washington and Oregon. Because of the pandemic, all of those leagues were canceled this summer.
Gavello said it was by chance that he ended up learning about the opportunity to play for the Pioneers.
“It was about a week before I actually came down here. I got a call from one of my coaches and said, ‘Hey, do you want to go to Nebraska?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I just want to go play some baseball. You can send me anywhere.’”
Gavello has been a model of consistency all season for the Pioneers. Gavello is tops on the team with a .313 batting average and nine RBIs for the season. He’s been equally consistent and excellent on defense with nine putouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Gavello said he is happy he made the decision to come play for the Pioneers.
“It was kind of a culture shock because, in California, you’re surrounded by a lot more people,” he said. “Here, it’s a lot more open. I love it out here.”
Gavello is getting to know a new position for the Pioneers, as well.
“I actually just started playing third base this summer,” he said. “I played a lot of shortstop and second base most of my life. It’s been a little bit of an adjustment, but not that crazy.”
Gavello, a fan favorite, has enjoyed his experience in the Scottsbluff-Gering area so much he has already signed to come back next summer for another season with the Pioneers.
“After the first couple of weeks I realized that in the past summers I’ve had playing baseball haven’t really been as much fun as this year. Getting to know the guys and my host family has just been amazing.”
One of the major reasons Gavello is coming back next summer is the fan support.
“The home games are the best with all of the fans getting into it. ... Everyone’s just got your back,” he said. The fan support is a far cry from what it is in California, he said. “We don’t ever get this much fan support,” Gavello said. “It’s awesome when you come out here and everybody is cheering you on every at-bat and every play you make. It’s awesome.”
