The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored the first runs of the game but couldn’t keep the momentum falling 5-3 to the Fremont Moo.
Blaine Ray started off the second inning with a single. On the next at bat, Kai Alberghini hit a two-run homer to put the Pioneers up 2-0.
Later in the second inning, Cody Kehl knocked in Josh Davis on a double.
A three-run dinger by Fremont’s Ronnie McBride swung the momentum the Moo’s way.
With the score knotted at 3-3, the Moo’s Jack Simonsen went yard for the 4-3 lead after six innings.
In the eighth inning, Hayden Klemenock hit a one-run double that scored Matt Abdelnour for the 5-3 Fremont lead.
Hilton Mehrmann picked up the win on the mound for Fremont. Mehrmann pitched seven innings striking out four Pioneers batters while giving up seven hits and three runs.
Mikito Barkman took the loss for Western Nebraska. Barkman had three strikeouts in six innings of work.
Alberghini paced the Pioneers offensively with two RBIs on two hits in four plate appearances. Kehl was 2-for-4 with one RBI for Western Nebraska.
McBride led Fremont with his three-run homer, his only hit of the game. Simonsen and Klemenock picked up the other two RBIs for the Moo, both were 2-for-4 from the batters box.
On Sunday, the Pioneers picked up a 14-6 over Hastings. Gabe Togia had three RBIs to lead the Pioneers in that game with two hits in four at bats. Thomas Gavello and Luis Alcantara had two RBIs.
The Pioneers faces Fremont again today at 5:35 p.m. MDT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.