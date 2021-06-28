Pioneers clinch berth in Expedition League playoffs

The Western Nebraska Pioneers clinched the Expedition League’s Clark Division first-championship on June 27.

The Pioneers have clinched a spot in the playoffs in three of its four years of existence.

A loss by Souris Valley game the Pioneers the first-half title. Western Nebraska earned home-field advantage in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Pioneers will host the second game of the series. If the series goes to three games, Western Nebraska will host that game as well.

The first game of the divisional playoffs will be played at the second-half winner’s field starting Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The winner of the divisional playoffs will advance the Expedition League Championship Series set for Aug. 13-15.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Western Nebraska’s head coach Antonio Garcia and assistants Jackson Cobb and Trent Keefer will coach the Clark Division All-Stars during the league’s All-Star Spectacular from July 19 to 20 in Casper, Wyoming.

Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said this is a great way to rebound from last year’s COVID-19 shortened