Pioneers clinch berth in Expedition League playoffs

The Western Nebraska Pioneers clinched the Expedition League’s Clark Division first-championship on June 27.
The Pioneers have clinched a spot in the playoffs in three of its four years of existence.
A loss by Souris Valley game the Pioneers the first-half title. Western Nebraska earned home-field advantage in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Pioneers will host the second game of the series. If the series goes to three games, Western Nebraska will host that game as well.
The first game of the divisional playoffs will be played at the second-half winner’s field starting Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The winner of the divisional playoffs will advance the Expedition League Championship Series set for Aug. 13-15.
Western Nebraska’s head coach Antonio Garcia and assistants Jackson Cobb and Trent Keefer will coach the Clark Division All-Stars during the league’s All-Star Spectacular from July 19 to 20 in Casper, Wyoming.
Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said this is a great way to rebound from last year’s COVID-19 shortened
“After two years of success, we fell back a little last year in our COVID season,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said in a press release. “Bringing Antonio in as head coach has proven to be a great move for the Pioneers and our league. Our success on the field is a direct result of that.”
Heeman said Garcia is already proving to be a top notch coach with the team’s success this season, but the program still has some business to take care of.
“Antonio’s recruiting and leadership have brought this team together into something our community can be proud of,” he said. “We all feel great about being back in the playoffs. I’ve been doing this a long time and post-season play doesn’t always happen, it’s something that’s earned and fought for, and our guys should be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. We’re not done yet, this is just the first step to bringing the trophy back to Western Nebraska.”
Tickets for the divisional playoffs are on sale now at wnpioneers.com, or by calling 308-633-BALL.