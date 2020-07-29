After blowing an early lead the night before, the Western Nebraska Pioneers built an early lead and cruised to the 4-1 win over Hastings on Wednesday.
In the second inning, Trevor Mattson was in scoring position at second base after a failed pickoff attempt when Gabe Togia delivered a double. Mattson scored on the play giving Western Nebraska lead.
On the next at bat, Kai Alberghini hit a two-run blast scoring him and Togia for the 3-0 Pioneers lead.
Hasting’s Grant Schmidt answered with a home run in the sixth inning for Hastings sole run of the contest.
In the seventh inning, Gabe Huante scored on a wild pitch for the 4-1 lead.
Reagan Haas picked up the win on the rubber with another solid outing pitching five innings for the Pioneers. Haas struck out four batters while giving up just three hits and allowing no runs.
Chandler Young and Ryan Flippo pitched a combined three innings of middle relief. Young and Flippo each struck out two Hastings batters.
The Pioneers’ Michael Callia picked up his third save of the season striking out three to close out the game in the ninth inning.
Alberghini led the Pioneers offensively with one hit in three at bats including his two-run home run in the second inning. Togia picked up Western Nebraska’s other RBI. Brad Lavoie and Jason Luke both went 1-for-4 for the Pioneers.
Hastings’ Jeremy Schneider started the game on the mound. Schneider struck out two batters in two innings of work. Ray Ray Douglas pitched six innings for the Sodbusters striking out nine batters and allowed just one hit.
The Pioneers and Sodbusters are back in action today at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
