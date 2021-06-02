 Skip to main content
Pioneers down Big Sticks 9-5
Big Sticks catcher Jakobe Smith tries to tag out the Pioneers' Michael Felton during their game on Wednesday, June 2 at Oregon Trail Park.

 ANDREW SMITH/Star-Herald

A four-run fourth inning helped the Western Nebraska Pioneers earn a 9-5 win over Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday.

The Pioneers got on the scoreboard with a run in the first inning when Michael Felton hit a double that plated Tyler Gerety.

The Big Sticks took a short-lived 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Felton scored Western Nebraska’s first run in the fourth on a single by Caden Edwards.

Eric Smelko connected for a two-run single that scored Daulton Frank and Edwards giving the Pioneers the 5-2 lead.

Felton scored again in the fifth on a single from Charlie Deeds.

The Big Sticks cut into the lead, picking up two runs in the top of the sixth.

Frank provided some fireworks in the sixth inning. Frank smashed a three-run home run to put Western Nebraska up 9-5.

Frank was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Pioneers in batting. Smelko alsa added two RBIs.

Bryan Webb started the game on the mound earning the win. Trent Richter, of Scottsbluff, pitched two innings in relief.

The Pioneers are back in action on Thursday, June 4 when they close out their series with the Big Sticks.

Western Nebraska travels to take on the Mining City Tommy knockers for a three-game series starting Friday, June 4.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

