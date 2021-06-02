Pioneers down Big Sticks 9-5

A four-run fourth inning helped the Western Nebraska Pioneers earn a 9-5 win over Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday.

The Pioneers got on the scoreboard with a run in the first inning when Michael Felton hit a double that plated Tyler Gerety.

The Big Sticks took a short-lived 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Felton scored Western Nebraska’s first run in the fourth on a single by Caden Edwards.

Eric Smelko connected for a two-run single that scored Daulton Frank and Edwards giving the Pioneers the 5-2 lead.

Felton scored again in the fifth on a single from Charlie Deeds.

The Big Sticks cut into the lead, picking up two runs in the top of the sixth.

Frank provided some fireworks in the sixth inning. Frank smashed a three-run home run to put Western Nebraska up 9-5.

Frank was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Pioneers in batting. Smelko alsa added two RBIs.

Bryan Webb started the game on the mound earning the win. Trent Richter, of Scottsbluff, pitched two innings in relief.