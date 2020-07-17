HASTINGS — The Western Nebraska Pioneers picked up their 10th win of the season downing Hastings 12-4 Friday.
The Pioneers offense took a few innings to get going picking up its first run in the top of the fifth.
Trailing 3-0, Tyler Baca picked up the first run on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1.
It was in the sixth inning, when the Pioneers would do most of their damage on offense.
With Baca at bat, Thomas Gavello scored on a wild pitch cutting Hastings’ advantage to 3-2. Kai Alberghini and Ethan Loveless were both driven in to home by as Spencer Marenco single giving Western Nebraska its first lead of the contest, 4-3.
Luis Alacantara singled in Marenco and Josh Davis for the 6-3 Pioneer lead. Alberghini knocked in Brady Lavoie and Alcantara to close out the inning with a 8-3 lead.
The Pioneers bats came alive again in top of the sixth inning. The Pioneers closed the inning with an 11-4 lead.
Western Nebraska picked up an insurance run in the top of the ninth to seal the 12-4 win.
Western Nebraska will be back in town today to take on Hastings at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.