HASTINGS — With an entirely new lineup, the Western Nebraska Pioneers dropped two games to the Hastings Sodbusters during their doubleheader on Tuesday.
In game one, Hastings put up five runs in the fifth inning to run away with the 9-1 win.
The Pioneers lone run came in the first inning, but it was all Hastings after that.
The Sodbusters scored two in the bottom of the first for the 2-1 lead and never looked back. Hastings put up two more runs in the fourth, and had a huge five-run fifth inning to take the win.
Devin Wagoner got the win on the mound for Hastings. Wagner pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters.
Tyler Zimmerman took the loss pitching 3.2 innings while striking out two and allowing eight hits.
Zak Schmitz led the Pioneers, driving in Western Nebraska’s only run of game one.
In game two, Hastings came out swinging again to earn the 13-1 win.
Mike Boeve scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Esposito to give Hastings the 1-0 lead.
The Pioneers’ Kyle Weber scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-1, but Hastings caught fire again.
The Sodbusters’ Brett Curran scored on a double by Boeve, and Boeve scored on a passed ball for the 3-1 lead.
Grant Goldston singled and drove in Ryan Doran and Esposito to close out the third inning with a 5-1 lead for the Sodbusters.
Hastings piled on the in the fourth. Nick Carlson crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly. On the next at bat, Doran it a triple that scored Garrett Kennedy.
With the lead at 7-1. Esposito drove in Doran, and Grant Goldston knocked in Esposito. Goldston scored on a wild pitch for 10-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hastings’s Brett Curran and Nick Carlson scored on Boeve single.
Hastings added one more run in the sixth inning. Goldston scored sealing the 13-1 win for the Sodbusters.
In four innings of work, Jake Tracey struck out four batters to lead the Sodbusters.
Cameron Harrington took the loss for the Pioneers. Harrington fanned six Hastings batters in 3.2 innings. Aaron Perez pitched two relief innings and struck out three batters.
The Pioneers wrap up their season on Wednesday against Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.