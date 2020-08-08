The Western Nebraska Pioneers got some great pitching performances in game two to split its doubleheader with Hastings on Saturday.
In game one, Hastings’ Adam Shaw had a decent outing on the mound as the Sodbusters rolled to a 15-4 game one win.
The Sodbusters put up four quick runs in the first inning. Griffin Everitt singled in Efry Cervantes and Miek Boeve to put Hastings up 2-0. Ryan McDonald and Griffin Everitt both added runs for the 4-0 advantage going into the bottom of the first.
The Pioneers Jason Luke knocked in Cody Kehl on a double and Luke later scored a run to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Hastings exploded on offense putting 7 runs over the next three innings to take the 11-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jaxon Hotta scored and Trevor Mattson added a run on a Brady Lavoie double to get within 11-4.
Hastings added four insurance runs in the sixth to claim the 15-4 win in game one.
Jace Hansen took the loss on the mound for the Pioneers. Hansen started the game, pitching two innings striking out two batters, but giving up six hits and three earned runs.
Flippo pitched 2.2 innings for Western Nebraska striking out three batters and giving up two hits.
Shaw pitched all seven innings for Hastings. He struck out four and gave up five hits and four runs.
Luke led the Pioneers offensively getting two hits and one RBI. Thomas Gavello, Josh Davis and Lavoie each added an RBI for the Pioneers.
Everitt went 2-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Hastings. McDonald added three RBIs on 2-for-3 batting.
In game two, it was the Pioneers who dominated both sides of the bat.
“Guys really responded after we had a really tough one in the first game,” Pioneers coach Ryan Sires said. “The guys really responded. Putting up a six spot in the first inning, that’s really tough to come back from, especially in a seven inning game.”
The Pioneers got two big pitching performances from Andrew DelBiaggio and Paul Panduro. DelBiaggio pitched the first four innings fanning three Hastings batters and giving up six hits. Panduro pitched three relief innings striking out four and giving up just one hit.
“Our pitchers did well game in the second game. DelBiaggio was great,” Sires said. “Paul Panduro was phenomenal out of the pen. He was locked down. I thought we did a good job of getting on base and taking what they gave us, then coming up with that big hit to score some runs. We just really took advantage of what they gave us.”
The Pioneers bats were hot to start the game.
Luke hit a single that drove in Cody Kehl for the first run of the game for Western Nebraska. Gavello knocked in Luke on a sacrifice fly. Luis Alcantara hit a two-run double that drove in Sam Hillyer and Davis for the 4-0 lead.
Kai Alberghini and Alcantara added two more runs for the 6-0 first inning lead.
Hastings’ sole run came in the fourth when Everitt doubled in Boeve.
Gavello drove in Baca on a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the final score of the game.
“This is a game of momentum. If you get up big early, teams start to fold,” Sires said. “That’s one thing we struggled with early this year, giving up runs early. We let teams roll over on us. That’s one thing we need to do a good job of the rest of the year.”
The Pioneers close out their series with Hastings today at 4:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
