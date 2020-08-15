Pioneers edge Moo 6-5 in solid all around game

Solid pitching and steady scoring helped the Western Nebraska Pioneers edge the Fremont Moo during a rare afternoon game on Saturday.
Andrew DelBiaggio pitched a solid seven innings fanning seven Moo batters while giving up five hits and three runs. Jace Hansen threw two relief innings for the Pioneers striking out three batters.
Western Nebraska coach Ryan Sires said the team had fun playing in their second to last home game of the season.
“(The key) was just playing loose, having some fun and really trying to put on a show for the fans,” he said. “We had a day game after a nights, so it’s a little tough. The guys are a little tired, but I think they really had some fun.”
The Pioneers started off strong on offense. Spencer Marenco picked up the first run for Western Nebraska. Thomas Gavello drove in Cody Kehl on a single for the 2-0 lead.
Gavello scored on Blaine Ray single for a 3-0 Pioneers lead.
“We had a big first inning and kept adding on,” Sires said. “I think, probably, for the first time all year, we scored throughout the game.
Jason Luke hit a solo dinger in the second innning and drove in Gabe Huante on a single in the fourth to give the Pioneers the 5-0 lead.
Fremont’s bats came alive in the top of the fifth inning with Jett Weber driving in Brody Sintek and Tre Turner.
The Moo tacked on another run in the seventh with a run by Sintek, but the Pioneers answered that run with one of their in the bottom of the inning. Kehl scored on a single by Trevor Mattson for the 6-3 lead.
In the top of the eighth, the Moo made a run with Kaden Hendrix and Brett Erwin scoring on a Ben Simonsen double. The Pioneers’ Hansen shut them down in the ninth striking out Fremont’s Parker Ruoff and Isaac Van Dyke to get the save and seal the win.
DelBiaggio got the win for Western Nebraska. James Scurto took the loss for the Moo.
“(DelBiaggio) was fantastic. It was seven innings of just unbelievable pitching. He’s a great talent. I’m said to see him go this summer.
Gavello and Luke paced the Pioneers with two RBIs each. Luke was 2-for 4, and Gavello was 1-for-4. Mattson was 1-for-3 in the game with one RBI, and Ray was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Weber and Simonsen led Fremont with two RBIs.
The Pioneers play their last home game of the season today at 4:35 p.m.
