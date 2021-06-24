Pioneers edge Tommyknockers 11-10 in slugfest

The Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied to down the Mining City Tommyknockers 11-10 in a slugfest on Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park.

Both teams scored in the first inning and were scoreless in the second. Mining City, though, found its rhythm on offense scoring four runs in the top of the fourth.

With the Tommyknockers up 1-0, Eric Smelko crossed the plate to tie the game after one inning of play.

Mining City scored another two runs in the top of the third for the 3-1 advantage.

JT Waldon scored on a wild pitch to keep the game close. Mining City was up 3-2 at the end of the third.

The Tommyknockers bats came alive in the top of the fourth scoring four runs including two home runs.

The Pioneers took a slim lead scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jarred Mazzaferro scored on a Nate Schwartz single to start the Pioneers rally. Eric Smelko singled in Kelen Rutz for the team’s second run of the inning.

The Pioneers plated five more runs in the inning to take the 9-7 lead heading into the fifth inning where Western Nebraska picked up a couple of insurance runs.